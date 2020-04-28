Sphygmomanometer Market Growth to Spur Based on Growing Prevalence of Blood Pressure Problems Due to Changing Lifestyle Habits by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sphygmomanometer market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8% by 2023 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. A sphygmomanometer is also termed as a blood pressure gauge, blood pressure meter, or blood pressure monitor is an instrument that measures blood pressure. A gauge with a dial face and a mercury column are the two major sphygmomanometers used. It comprises inflatable cuff and measuring unit.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the sphygmomanometer market are the availability of inexpensive sphygmomanometers, rising use of enhanced technology allows this device to connect with smartphones, and the growing demand from the end-users. However, the presence of substitutes may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Sphygmomanometer market is segmented based on type, product type, application, and region.

Digital and manual is the types that could be explored in market in the forecast period. Mercury, Electronic, and Aneroid sphygmomanometer are the types that could span sphygmomanometer market in the forecast period. The electronic sphygmomanometer sector accounted for the significant market share of sphygmomanometer in 2017 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. By using differential piezo resistance or deformable membranes, it measures diastolic and systolic pressures by oscillometric detection.

The market may be categorized based on applications like clinic, hospital, and others that could be explored in sphygmomanometer in the forecast period. The hospital sector may account for the significant market share of the sphygmomanometer and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come.

Sphygmomanometer market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Download PDF to know more details about "Sphygmomanometer Market" report 2023.

Globally, North America may account for the significant market share of the sphygmomanometer and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the high demand for technologically enhanced products like connected devices at homecare and wireless sphygmomanometer in ambulatory setup. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of the sphygmomanometer in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumer of the sphygmomanometer in this region.

The key players of the sphygmomanometer market are Welch Allyn, OMRON, Rudolf Riester, A&D Company, AC Cossor & Son, Timesco Healthcare, and CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Global sphygmomanometer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2023. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of type (electronic sphygmomanometer, aneroid sphygmomanometer, mercury sphygmomanometer, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Sphygmomanometer market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the Sphygmomanometer market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Sphygmomanometer market on a global level.

Access 134 page research report with TOC on "Sphygmomanometer Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-sphygmomanometer-market-outlook-2018-2023

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Sphygmomanometer market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Sphygmomanometer market.

Key Types

Electronic Sphygmomanometer



Aneroid Sphygmomanometer



Mercury Sphygmomanometer

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2023?



What are the key factors driving the global Sphygmomanometer market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key players in the Sphygmomanometer market?

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/

Blog: https://radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.