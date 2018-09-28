SPi Global to highlight AI, Machine Learning in Content Production at the Digital Book World 2018

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SPi Global, the world's biggest content technology solutions provider is set to talk about a more comprehensive view of AI and Machine Learning technologies in Content Production at the Digital Book World 2018.

To be held in Nashville, TN on October 2 to 4, the Digital Book World convenes publishers, authors, content developers and service providers, to share and discuss insights, trends and best practices in the publishing industry.

Shedding light on the role of emerging technologies in guiding the future of producing content, SPi Global's SVP for Technology Solutions John Prabhu will be speaking in a panel discussion for the Production Book World Track.

The panel session, scheduled for Oct. 2, from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., will delve into what's real, what's the use case scenario of AI / ML in content production, and how new-age computing will affect publishers, large and small.

According to Mr. Prabhu, "Machine learning adds another layer of automation in the content production delivery value chain by learning, studying and improving algorithms from large volume of content sets. By adopting these principles, SPi is able to provide increased efficiency, rapid analysis & predictions, faster time-to-market, and most importantly process optimization and cost efficiencies to clients."

SPi Global's 38-year domain experience and its content technology solutions capabilities will also bring to the fore the benefits that AI/ML can offer. During the case study presentation at the DBW Theater (located within DBW Exhibit Hall) on Oct 2 from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m., Mr. Prabhu will share how SPi has been the preferred partner of choice to implement end-to-end solutions including digital workflows, data intelligence & analytics, eLearning, Editorial and Customer experience solutions.

"Aside from increased productivity and accuracy, benefits of AI and ML technologies can also help to make better and faster decisions with complex data structure, and therefore adapt to the constantly changing needs of our customers," adds Mr. Prabhu.

Known for combining subject matter expertise with technology development, SPi Global is a market-leading content technology solutions company, providing end-to-end solutions to the world's biggest books, journals and digital publishers in highly specialized industries, including scientific, medical and technical research; education and learning; media and retail; and corporate markets.

For more information about SPi Global, visit www.spi-global.com. To book a meeting with John Prabhu at the Digital Book World 2018, email john.prabhu@spi-global.com, or drop by their exhibit area at Booth 507.

Contact: Celeste Ilagan Senior Vice President, Marketing, Corporate Communications and External Affairs +639189906140 celeste.ilagan@spi-global.com

SOURCE SPi Global

Related Links

http://www.spi-global.com

