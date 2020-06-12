Spiceology Announces Partnerships with Notable LGBTQ Chefs to Kick Off "Cooking with Love" Series and Celebrate its Newly Launched 'Love is Love' Collection

SPOKANE, Wash., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceology , the fastest-growing spice company in America, today announced its 'Love is Love' collection and partnerships with celebrated chefs Karen Akunowicz, Deborah VanTrece and D'Andre Balaoing to kick off a "Cooking with Love" series in honor of Pride. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the LA LGBT Center in June, and each month thereafter to other charities around the nation.

"At Spiceology, we celebrate diversity and all the unique flavors in life, and we believe companies should leverage whatever platform they have to try to bring some good into the world," said Chip Overstreet, CEO of Spiceology. "With Pride events around the country being canceled because of COVID, we partnered with Chef Deborah, Chef Karen and Chef D'Andre to try to fill the void and share some fun and inspiration in the kitchen."

As part of the Cooking with Love series, each chef will share their personal stories and recipes utilizing the Love is Love collection via Spiceology's Instagram Live and recipe site, helping home cooks all over the world cook with love. The Cooking with Love June lineup shares the talents of some of the culinary world's very best.

Currently competing on this season of Bravo's Top Chef All-Stars L.A., James Beard Foundation award winner (2018 Best Chef Northeast) Chef Karen Akunowicz owns acclaimed restaurant Fox & The Knife enoteca in Boston with her spouse and business partner LJ Johnson. Fox & The Knife, a 2020 James Beard Award finalist for Best New Restaurant, was also named one of Food & Wine's Best New Restaurants in America in 2019. Zagat called Chef Deborah VanTrece one of the "Most Badass Female Chefs in the U.S." And, when you taste VanTrece's globally-inspired soul food, you'll understand why. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, VanTrece's Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours is set to reopen on Juneteenth for the community to have a delicious, safe place to call home. For a truly sweet ending to the lineup, Spiceology will be partnering with D'Andre Balaoing, Las Vegas local, mixologist and the pastry chef known for being aggressively unfancy.

"I believe that food is the great equalizer, able to build bridges across the dinner table. When you cook from your heart, you have the ability to break down barriers and unite people. I'm so happy to partner with Spiceology on Cooking with Love, spreading love and equality through food," said Akunowicz.

The 'Love is Love' variety pack features a rainbow collection of six of its all-time best selling spice blends:

Raspberry Chipotle — A unique, versatile rub made with real raspberries that adds the perfect amount of sweet and spicy to proteins and even baked goods

Smoky Honey Habanero —As Spiceology's No. 1 bestselling blend, this full-on delight is slightly smoky from the smoked paprika and slightly sweet from the honey granules, with a perfect kick from habanero to spice things up

Maui Wowee — Made with real pineapple, brown sugar, tamari soy granules, black sesame seeds, and other Asian spices and chiles, this savory and sweet blend is ideal with chicken over steamed rice

Chile Margarita —Another fan favorite, the citrusy, sweet heat of this rub is a must-try on favorite Mexican dishes

Greek Freak —A Mediterranean rub that adds a touch of garlicky, herbaceous and sundried-tomato goodness to chicken, beef, seafood, pork, vegetables or potatoes, and brings excellent flavor for use in salad dressing

Purple Haze—Beetroot, tomato, carrot, onion, garlic, spices and chiles are expertly blended into an earthy, sweet, flavor-packed rub that's good on pretty much anything

Spiceology created the Love is Love collection to honor the foodservice industry's support of inclusion and diversity. Seventeen percent of Americans experienced a time in the past year where they didn't have enough money for food, and that number jumps to a staggering 27 percent in the LGBT+ community1. Because of this disparity, Spiceology will be giving back 10 percent of Love is Love's proceeds indefinitely, supporting a new charity each month.

With 300+ ground fresh spices, blends, herbs, chiles, salts, and modernist ingredients – and never any funky stuff – experimenting with flavor has never been easier. Spiceology takes the guesswork out of creating delicious meals with easy-to-use blends, upping your culinary game instantly. For more information on the company and its products, please visit Spiceology.com , or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT SPICEOLOGY

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is the fastest-growing privately owned spice company in America. The chef-owned and operated, one-stop spice shop offers over 300+ spices, blends, herbs, chiles, salts, confections, fruit & vegetable powders, and modern cooking ingredients. Today, Spiceology brings flavor to leading restaurants, favorite bars and watering holes, as well as premier resorts, hotels and casinos throughout the U.S., operating out of a 30,000-square-foot facility and warehouse based in Spokane, Washington. The brand is sold direct to consumers and chefs across the U.S. and Canada, with customers as far-reaching as Australia and Dubai.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.spiceology.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For recipe inspiration, visit here .

