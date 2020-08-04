Spiceology Releases 13 New Salt Free Seasonings To Shake Up the Health, Wellness & Fitness Markets

Millions of Americans pursuing healthier lifestyles are already reducing salt in their diets. Many others have been advised by their doctors to restrict sodium and salt due to serious health issues, such as high blood pressure and kidney disease . The challenge for consumers who must reduce their salt intake is enduring bland food and boring meals, which was a challenge that Spiceology's chefs couldn't resist.

"Until now, options in the salt-free spice category were pretty uninspiring and lacking in taste, and far too often, additives and fillers are used as a substitute for flavor," said Chip Overstreet, president & CEO of Spiceology, Inc. "We do things differently at Spiceology. Instead of hiring food scientists for formulations and relying on additives for flavor, we leverage genuine chefs who understand authentic taste. We couldn't be more excited to be launching this new line of salt-free spice blends to shake up this tired market."

Helping 37 million people with kidney disease lead healthy lives, as well as the 80 million adults at risk for the disease, is one of the key reasons the National Kidney Foundation is partnering with Spiceology, which has heeded the foundation's plea to include phosphorus levels -- a critical dietary concern -- on its salt-free labels.

"For years we've been advocating for the Food and Drug Administration to require that phosphorus levels be included on food packaging, and imploring food manufacturers to do so voluntarily, both for their own benefit and for the benefit of our patients," said Kevin Longino, CEO, National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant patient. "We work closely with registered dietitian nutritionists and physicians across the country to develop nutritional guidelines to help keep patients, as well as those at risk for kidney disease, safe. We appreciate the voluntary phosphorus labeling from Spiceology and its commitment to kidney health."

Chef Duane Sunwold, a former culinary instructor who himself has kidney disease and follows a kidney friendly diet, praised Spiceology for taking on the challenge. "It is not overstating the case that staying on one's diet is a matter of life and death for kidney patients," said Sunwold, who recalled struggling to cook flavorful dishes within a restricted diet. "Eating well is important to people, and I've personally seen far too many patients simply give up on dieting because they don't want to forego delicious food."

Signature blends include salt-free versions of Spiceology originals Greek Freak, Chile Margarita, Black Magic, Tandoori Glory, Purple Haze, Everything Bagel and Pink Peppercorn Lemon Thyme. To round out the lineup, Spiceology is introducing new blends Really Ranch, Guac & Roll, Pizza Pie, Steak & Bake, El Taco and Mango Tango.

The combination of flavorful blends and phosphorus labeling can help millions of people, including those at risk for kidney disease, eat well and stay on the right track. Overstreet added, "We are challenging all food manufacturers to include phosphorous levels on their product labels to help save lives."

Salt-free deliciousness is available today at www.spiceology.com/pages/saltfree.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Asian, or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

About Spiceology

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is the fastest-growing privately owned spice company in America. The chef-owned and operated, one-stop spice shop offers over 300+ spices, blends, herbs, chiles, salts, confections, fruit & vegetable powders, and modernist cooking ingredients. Today, Spiceology brings flavor to leading restaurants, favorite bars and watering holes, as well as premier resorts, hotels and casinos throughout the U.S., operating out of a 30,000-square foot facility and warehouse based in Spokane, Washington. The brand is sold direct to consumers and chefs across the U.S. and Canada, with customers as far-reaching as Australia and Dubai. For more information or to place an order, visit www.spiceology.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For recipe inspiration, visit here.

