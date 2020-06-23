Spiceology Releases Six-Pack of Beer-Infused Spice Blends and New BBQ Offerings to Amp Up Summer Grilling

SPOKANE, Wash., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spiceology, the fastest-growing spice company in America, has announced that it is adding its first three new collections to its summer grilling roster, with more to follow in the coming weeks. The unique collaborations with grilling experts Matt Crawford from Sasquatch BBQ, Derek Wolf and Christie Vanover demonstrate that experimenting with flavor has never been more fun or delicious. The company's latest offerings join Spiceology's stable of over 300 quality spices, blends, herbs and chiles that are ground fresh in small batches.

"Grilling and enjoying BBQ is a favorite pastime for millions of American families," says Chip Overstreet, Spiceology CEO. "While we continue to face uncertainties with current events, spending time with loved ones around the grill or table brings some joy and fun to everyday life. Our new collaborations take the guesswork out of grilling up amazing meals."

Spiceology is introducing three new BBQ and grilling collections, including:

6-Pack Beer Rub Sampler ($69.99): Made in collaboration with over-the-fire cooking expert Derek Wolf, this set of beer-infused rubs combines beer and BBQ for a collectible 6-pack of resealable beer cans filled with flavor:

Cherry Chipotle Ale Rub

Honey Mustard IPA Rub

Imperial Coffee Stout Rub

Jalapeño Lime Pilsner Rub

Mesquite Peppercorn Lager

Hickory Peach Porter Rub

Sasquatch BBQ – PNW Line #2 (from $36.99): Created as a "one-stop shop" for the ultimate BBQ connoisseur, this collection of blends, made in collaboration with Matt Crawford, the mastermind behind the elusive Sasquatch BBQ brand, promises to bring strangers, friends, families and everyone in between closer together over a hot meal and firelight. It includes four distinct rubs designed to honor the flavors of the Pacific Northwest that he calls home:

Black Gold Truffle Rub

Erubtion Rib Rub

Mother Plucker Poultry Rub

Stinger Sweet & Spicy Rub

Christie Vanover Pitmaster 3-Pack (from $24.95): Award-winning pitmaster and competition judge Christie Vanover is sharing her prized rubs with both beginners and experts alike. With a garlicky brisket blend, an herbaceous chicken rub and a salty-sweet blend perfect for pork, the toughest choice you'll have to make is which one to try first:

Brisket Rub

Chicken Rub

Pork Rub

All rubs are available in individual jars as well, starting at $9.99.

For more information on Spiceology and its products, please visit Spiceology.com, or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT SPICEOLOGY

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is the fastest-growing privately owned spice company in America. The chef-owned and operated, one-stop spice shop offers over 300+ spices, blends, herbs, chiles, salts, confections, fruit & vegetable powders, and modern cooking ingredients. Today, Spiceology brings flavor to leading restaurants, favorite bars and watering holes, as well as premier resorts, hotels and casinos throughout the U.S., operating out of a 30,000-square foot facility and warehouse based in Spokane, Washington. The brand is sold direct to consumers and chefs across the U.S. and Canada, with customers as far-reaching as Australia and Dubai. For more information or to place an order, visit www.spiceology.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For recipe inspiration, visit here.

