Spicer® Driveline Featured on 2021 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that its Spicer® driveline technologies, including Dana 60™ front beam drive axles, Dana 80™ AdvanTEK® dual-rear wheel heavy-duty beam drive axles, and Spicer® SPL® propshafts, are featured on the Ford® F-600 Super Duty, winner of the 2021 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year award from Work Truck magazine.

Since 2008, Dana has provided the complete driveline on 12 of the 14 Work Truck magazine Truck of the Year vehicles, demonstrating its dedication to providing high-quality, dependable solutions that meet evolving customer needs.

"Dana is dedicated to providing our customers with industry-leading solutions that meet not only their unique truck design requirements, but also serve the end-users who utilize these vehicles for their work on a daily basis," said Bob Pyle, executive vice president and president of Dana Light Vehicle Drive Systems. "Outfitting the Ford F-600 Super Duty, chosen by fleets as the Truck of the Year, validates Dana's commitment to delivering powerful solutions with far-reaching benefits."

Engineered for light- and medium-duty applications, Dana 80 AdvanTEK rear drive axles provide maximum power density and fuel efficiency in a lightweight, compact package, offering best-in-class noise, vibration, and harshness performance.

Dana 60 front drive steer axles feature a robust yet lightweight housing, designed for maximum durability and increased payload capacity. An optimized turning radius delivers increased maneuverability and reduced steering effort for limited turn angles such as those commonly experienced by work trucks.

Delivering more torque in a smaller package, Spicer SPL propshafts are precision engineered to reduce driveline weight and are expertly balanced for a smoother, quieter ride. With adaptable configurations, each propshaft can be easily customized to accommodate specific packaging requirements while ensuring high durability and reliability.

The 2021 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year winner was announced at The Work Truck Show® in March. Professional fleet managers were asked to choose the truck, among 14 vehicles, that best fit their fleet requirements, including application effectiveness, durability, quality, servicing, maintenance, and lifecycle costs.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

