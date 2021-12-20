Spices Market Size to Grow by USD 2.35 Billion | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Spices Market 2021-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Dohler GmbH, DS Group, Everest Spices, Kerry Group Plc, Kikkoman Corp., McCormick and Co. Inc., Olam International Ltd., SAIGON HANOI IMEXCO Ltd., and The Bart Ingredients Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The spices market participants are focusing on engaging in strategic partnerships and acquisitions of promising start-ups to strengthen their foothold in the market and reach out to a wider target audience. In addition, the companies are also catering to the evolving taste preferences of the consumers by offering innovative products. For instance, Ajinomoto Co. Inc. offers a wide range of spices such as Blendy 3 In 1 Masala chai, Hapima Veg Masala Mix, Hapima Fried Rice Mix, and many more. Dohler GmbH offers a wide range of spices such as pepper, caraway, cardamom, and many more.

Get more vendor insights and highlights on competitive benchmarking by Downloading Our Sample

Spices Market 2021-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Form

Powder



Whole



Chopped

The powder segment held the largest spices market share in 2021 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to these powders having many benefits such as regulating blood pressure, increasing nutrient absorption capacity, reducing inflammation, and improving heart health. The powder form of spices is finely grounded spices, such as chili powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala. This can be either a mix of spices together to form a complex spice powder such as garam masala or powders of coriander, cumin, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the spices market. The region is expected to continue to account for the highest growth of 41% during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be mainly attributed to the factors such as increased health consciousness, rising awareness among people about different types of spices, increased consumers spending, the introduction of global brands, and the growing adoption of traditional recipes. China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, and Singapore are the major contributors to the market in APAC. In addition, the fact that APAC is the leading producer and exporter of spices will further drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Request FREE Sample for highlights on the segment contribution and regional opportunities

Spices Market 2021-2026: Scope

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the spices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Spices Market 2021-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist spices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the spices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the spices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spices market vendors

Related Reports:

Cardamom Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Curcumin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Spices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Dohler GmbH, DS Group, Everest Spices, Kerry Group Plc, Kikkoman Corp., McCormick and Co. Inc., Olam International Ltd., SAIGON HANOI IMEXCO Ltd., and The Bart Ingredients Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio