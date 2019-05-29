"Spider-Man: Far From Home" To Become The First Sony Pictures Film To Be Released In The Panoramic, 270-Degree ScreenX Format

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX ( www.cj4dx.com ), one of the world's leading cinema technology company, together with Sony Pictures, announced today "Spider-Man™: Far From Home" will be released in the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format, swinging into theaters around the globe beginning July 2nd.

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" marks the first Sony Pictures film to be converted into ScreenX. Past collaborations between CJ 4DPLEX and Sony Pictures include the Academy Award® winning animated feature "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in 4DX - another immersive cinema technology of CJ 4DPLEX that features motion-based seating accompanied by a range of environmental effects. In addition to ScreenX, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" will also be available in the multi-sensory 4DX format.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie. ScreenX has quickly enhanced its international reach, screening Hollywood blockbusters and local feature films alike, with a record number of eight Hollywood blockbusters released in ScreenX in 2018. This year, it is on track to nearly double the lineup in collaboration with all the major Hollywood studios. As of May 2019, ScreenX is available in 214 auditoriums around the globe, spanning 19 countries, and in 21 auditoriums in the U.S.

"We are very excited to share Spider-Man: Far From Home with audiences around the world and have them experience the highly anticipated film expanded onto the side walls of the ScreenX auditoriums," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "Fans will be blown away by the immersive and visual experience of ScreenX and we look forward to bringing more of these exciting cinematic experiences to audiences in the future with Sony Pictures."

"We couldn't be happier in expanding our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX to bring Spider-Man: Far From Home to audiences worldwide in the innovative ScreenX format," said Scott Sherr, EVP, WW Theatrical Distribution of Sony Pictures. "We're excited to give consumers a choice – an immersive experience that they can only experience in theaters. We trust the capabilities of ScreenX to offer a visual boost to the journey of Spider-Man, and we look forward to entertaining audiences through this unique and exciting cinematic technology."

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" in the ScreenX format will have Spider-Man swinging through the cobbled streets and rustic building tops of Europe, battling foes and juggling the day-time struggles of being a high school teenager. Audiences will experience Spider-Man in an all-new environment inside the auditorium where sequences of Spider-Man swinging from building to building will be expanded onto the side walls of the theater, giving the audiences the thrill of seeing Spider-Man flashing through the air from all three screens. The side walls will offer a unique viewing perspective for the fight sequences as they play out on the panoramic screens.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 21 different effects that are optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the excitement of the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 640 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 73,000 4DX seats operate in 629 auditoriums, spanning 63 countries.

CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com .

About ScreenX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 214 screens around the world, including 87 screens in South Korea; 66 screens in China; 21 in the United States; 12 in England; 4 in Turkey; 4 in Japan; 3 in Switzerland; 3 in France; 2 in Vietnam and 1 in Spain, Hungary, UAE, Kuwait, Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, Canada, and Poland. ScreenX was recognized as the "Innovator of the Year" at ShowEast 2018. For more information, please visit www.screenx.co.kr.

About Spider-Man: Far From Home

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Directed by Jon Watts. Written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Thomas M. Hammel, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Rachel O'Connor, Stan Lee, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach serve as executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, with Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal.

