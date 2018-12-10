Spider-Man™: Into The Spider-Verse Original Score Music By Daniel Pemberton

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street , bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that's the first of its kind. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, the screenplay is by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman from a story by Phil Lord based on the Marvel Comics. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg. Stan Lee, Brian Michael Bendis and Will Allegra serve as executive producers. The film features the voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, Zoë Kravitz, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn with Nicolas Cage, Kathryn Hahn and Liev Schreiber.

"Daniel's innovative score combines a multi-verse of techniques, including intricate DJ scratching, powerful electronic synths and soaring orchestral arrangements," said Spring Aspers, Head of Music, Creative Affairs Worldwide for Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group. "It's a perfect blend of influences that captures Miles Morales's Brooklyn world and the film's inclusive, optimistic message of heroism: that when it's time to step up, anyone can wear the mask."

Daniel Pemberton says about the soundtrack: "It has been such a pleasure to enter the Spider-Verse with such an amazing array of collaborators and truly ground-breaking directors. I absolutely love this film, I love the risks taken, the story, the astonishing art style, everything. I feel so lucky to have been a part of it and to have the opportunity to create a whole new musical universe for one of the world's most beloved superheroes - Spider-Man."

ABOUT DANIEL PEMBERTON

Daniel Pemberton is a multi-Golden Globe, Emmy and Bafta Award-nominated composer who has been regularly cited as one of the most exciting and original new voices working in modern film scoring today. Constantly working with some of the most renowned names in the industry Pemberton has already scored projects for the likes of Danny Boyle (Steve Jobs), Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World, The Counsellor), Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game), Darren Aronofsky (One Strange Rock) and Guy Ritchie (The Man From UNCLE).

His bold writing and unusual and innovative arrangements on scores for movies has seen the soundtracks constantly singled out for critical acclaim whether they are studio films such as such as "Oceans 8" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" or smaller independent features such as the Cannes Palm D'Or nominee "Mal De Pierres" (starring Marion Cotillard). He has received Golden Globe nominations for his mix of opera and electronics in the score to Danny Boyle's "Steve Jobs" (starring Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet) as well as one for Best Original Song – performed and co-written by Iggy Pop - for the Stephen Gaghan film 'Gold' (Starring Matthew McConaughey). He was recently nominated for an Emmy for his work on the groundbreaking 'USS Callister' episode of Black Mirror for Netflix. He was previously honoured as Discovery of The Year at the World Soundtrack Awards in 2014 and nominated as Composer of the Year in 2016. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse marks his first foray into feature length animation.

SPIDER-MAN™: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (ORIGINAL SCORE) – TRACKLIST

CD version: 1. Into the Spider-Verse 2. Only One Spider-Man 3. Visions Brooklyn 1, 2, 3 4. Security Guard 5. Comic Book 6. Green Goblin Fight 7. The Amazing Spider-Man 8. The Collider 9. Destiny 10. Escape the Subway 11. Mi Amor 12. Spider Training 13. Rest in Peace 14. My Name is Peter B. Parker 15. For the Love of MJ 16. Peter Enters the Spider-Verse 17. Cemetery Splat 18. Catch the S Train 19. Quantum Physics 20. Gimme the Goober 21. Alchemax Infiltration Plan 22. Alchemax Arrival 23. Spider-Man Science 24. Take the Computer and Run 25. Are You Ready to Swing? 26. Kingpin Clicks 27. Aunt May and the Spider-Shed 28. The Prowler 29. Breakdown the House.. 30. .. and Tear off the Roof 31. On Your Way 32. This Spark in You 33. Spider-Team Mission 34. Suicide Squad 35. Miles Morales Returns 36. Saying Goodbye 37. Shut it Down 38. Kingpin Fight 39. Shoulder Touch 40. Aftermath 41. Spider-Man Loves You Digital version: 1. Into the Spider-Verse 2. Only One Spider-Man 3. Visions Brooklyn 1, 2, 3 4. Security Guard 5. Comic Book 6. Green Goblin Fight 7. The Amazing Spider-Man 8. The Collider 9. Destiny 10. Escape the Subway 11. Mi Amor 12. Spider Training 13. Rest in Peace 14. My Name is.. Peter B. Parker 15. For the Love of MJ 16. Peter Enters the Spider-Verse 17. Cemetery Splat 18. Catch the S Train 19. Quantum Physics 20. Gimme the Goober 21. Alchemax Infiltration Plan 22. Alchemax Arrival 23. Spider-Man Science 24. Take the Computer and Run 25. Are You Ready to Swing? 26. Gwen Enters the Spider-Verse 27. Kingpin Clicks 28. Aunt May and the Spider-Shed 29. The Prowler 30. Breakdown the House.. 31. .. and Tear off the Roof 32. On Your Way 33. The Team Leaves 34. This Spark in You 35. Spider-Team Mission 36. MJ In The Restaurant 37. Suicide Squad 38. Miles Morales Returns 39. Saying Goodbye 40. Shut it Down 41. Kingpin Fight 42. Shoulder Touch 43. Aftermath 44. Spider-Man Loves You

