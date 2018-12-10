Spider-Man™: Into The Spider-Verse Original Score Music By Daniel Pemberton

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music proudly announces the release of SPIDER-MAN™: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) featuring original music by multiple Golden Globe nominee Daniel Pemberton. The soundtrack will be released digitally and on CD on December 17, 2018. Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations' Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse will debut in U.S. theaters on December 14.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that's the first of its kind. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, the screenplay is by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman from a story by Phil Lord based on the Marvel Comics. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg. Stan Lee, Brian Michael Bendis and Will Allegra serve as executive producers. The film features the voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, Zoë Kravitz, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn with Nicolas Cage, Kathryn Hahn and Liev Schreiber.

"Daniel's innovative score combines a multi-verse of techniques, including intricate DJ scratching, powerful electronic synths and soaring orchestral arrangements," said Spring Aspers, Head of Music, Creative Affairs Worldwide for Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group. "It's a perfect blend of influences that captures Miles Morales's Brooklyn world and the film's inclusive, optimistic message of heroism: that when it's time to step up, anyone can wear the mask."

Daniel Pemberton says about the soundtrack: "It has been such a pleasure to enter the Spider-Verse with such an amazing array of collaborators and truly ground-breaking directors. I absolutely love this film, I love the risks taken, the story, the astonishing art style, everything. I feel so lucky to have been a part of it and to have the opportunity to create a whole new musical universe for one of the world's most beloved superheroes - Spider-Man."

ABOUT DANIEL PEMBERTON
Daniel Pemberton is a multi-Golden Globe, Emmy and Bafta Award-nominated composer who has been regularly cited as one of the most exciting and original new voices working in modern film scoring today. Constantly working with some of the most renowned names in the industry Pemberton has already scored projects for the likes of Danny Boyle (Steve Jobs), Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World, The Counsellor), Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game), Darren Aronofsky (One Strange Rock) and Guy Ritchie (The Man From UNCLE).

His bold writing and unusual and innovative arrangements on scores for movies has seen the soundtracks constantly singled out for critical acclaim whether they are studio films such as such as "Oceans 8" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" or smaller independent features such as the Cannes Palm D'Or nominee "Mal De Pierres" (starring Marion Cotillard). He has received Golden Globe nominations for his mix of opera and electronics in the score to Danny Boyle's "Steve Jobs" (starring Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet) as well as one for Best Original Song – performed and co-written by Iggy Pop - for the Stephen Gaghan film 'Gold' (Starring Matthew McConaughey). He was recently nominated for an Emmy for his work on the groundbreaking 'USS Callister' episode of Black Mirror for Netflix. He was previously honoured as Discovery of The Year at the World Soundtrack Awards in 2014 and nominated as Composer of the Year in 2016. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse marks his first foray into feature length animation.

SPIDER-MAN™: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (ORIGINAL SCORE) – TRACKLIST 

CD version:

1.       Into the Spider-Verse

2.       Only One Spider-Man

3.       Visions Brooklyn 1, 2, 3

4.       Security Guard

5.       Comic Book

6.       Green Goblin Fight

7.       The Amazing Spider-Man

8.       The Collider

9.       Destiny

10.    Escape the Subway

11.    Mi Amor

12.    Spider Training

13.    Rest in Peace

14.    My Name is Peter B. Parker

15.    For the Love of MJ

16.    Peter Enters the Spider-Verse

17.    Cemetery Splat

18.    Catch the S Train

19.    Quantum Physics

20.    Gimme the Goober

21.    Alchemax Infiltration Plan

22.    Alchemax Arrival

23.    Spider-Man Science

24.    Take the Computer and Run

25.    Are You Ready to Swing?

26.    Kingpin Clicks

27.    Aunt May and the Spider-Shed

28.    The Prowler

29.    Breakdown the House..

30.    .. and Tear off the Roof

31.    On Your Way

32.    This Spark in You

33.    Spider-Team Mission

34.    Suicide Squad

35.    Miles Morales Returns

36.    Saying Goodbye

37.    Shut it Down

38.    Kingpin Fight

39.    Shoulder Touch

40.    Aftermath

41.    Spider-Man Loves You

Digital version:

1.       Into the Spider-Verse

2.       Only One Spider-Man

3.       Visions Brooklyn 1, 2, 3

4.       Security Guard

5.       Comic Book

6.       Green Goblin Fight

7.       The Amazing Spider-Man

8.       The Collider

9.       Destiny

10.    Escape the Subway

11.    Mi Amor

12.    Spider Training

13.    Rest in Peace

14.    My Name is.. Peter B. Parker

15.    For the Love of MJ

16.    Peter Enters the Spider-Verse

17.    Cemetery Splat

18.    Catch the S Train

19.    Quantum Physics

20.    Gimme the Goober

21.    Alchemax Infiltration Plan

22.    Alchemax Arrival

23.    Spider-Man Science

24.    Take the Computer and Run

25.    Are You Ready to Swing?

26.    Gwen Enters the Spider-Verse

27.    Kingpin Clicks

28.    Aunt May and the Spider-Shed

29.    The Prowler

30.    Breakdown the House..

31.    .. and Tear off the Roof

32.    On Your Way

33.    The Team Leaves

34.    This Spark in You

35.    Spider-Team Mission

36.    MJ In The Restaurant

37.    Suicide Squad

38.    Miles Morales Returns

39.    Saying Goodbye

40.    Shut it Down

41.    Kingpin Fight

42.    Shoulder Touch

43.    Aftermath

44.    Spider-Man Loves You

