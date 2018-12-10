Spider-Man™: Into The Spider-Verse Original Score Music By Daniel Pemberton
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music proudly announces the release of SPIDER-MAN™: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) featuring original music by multiple Golden Globe nominee Daniel Pemberton. The soundtrack will be released digitally and on CD on December 17, 2018. Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations' Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse will debut in U.S. theaters on December 14.
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that's the first of its kind. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.
Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, the screenplay is by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman from a story by Phil Lord based on the Marvel Comics. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg. Stan Lee, Brian Michael Bendis and Will Allegra serve as executive producers. The film features the voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, Zoë Kravitz, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn with Nicolas Cage, Kathryn Hahn and Liev Schreiber.
"Daniel's innovative score combines a multi-verse of techniques, including intricate DJ scratching, powerful electronic synths and soaring orchestral arrangements," said Spring Aspers, Head of Music, Creative Affairs Worldwide for Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group. "It's a perfect blend of influences that captures Miles Morales's Brooklyn world and the film's inclusive, optimistic message of heroism: that when it's time to step up, anyone can wear the mask."
Daniel Pemberton says about the soundtrack: "It has been such a pleasure to enter the Spider-Verse with such an amazing array of collaborators and truly ground-breaking directors. I absolutely love this film, I love the risks taken, the story, the astonishing art style, everything. I feel so lucky to have been a part of it and to have the opportunity to create a whole new musical universe for one of the world's most beloved superheroes - Spider-Man."
ABOUT DANIEL PEMBERTON
Daniel Pemberton is a multi-Golden Globe, Emmy and Bafta Award-nominated composer who has been regularly cited as one of the most exciting and original new voices working in modern film scoring today. Constantly working with some of the most renowned names in the industry Pemberton has already scored projects for the likes of Danny Boyle (Steve Jobs), Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World, The Counsellor), Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game), Darren Aronofsky (One Strange Rock) and Guy Ritchie (The Man From UNCLE).
His bold writing and unusual and innovative arrangements on scores for movies has seen the soundtracks constantly singled out for critical acclaim whether they are studio films such as such as "Oceans 8" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" or smaller independent features such as the Cannes Palm D'Or nominee "Mal De Pierres" (starring Marion Cotillard). He has received Golden Globe nominations for his mix of opera and electronics in the score to Danny Boyle's "Steve Jobs" (starring Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet) as well as one for Best Original Song – performed and co-written by Iggy Pop - for the Stephen Gaghan film 'Gold' (Starring Matthew McConaughey). He was recently nominated for an Emmy for his work on the groundbreaking 'USS Callister' episode of Black Mirror for Netflix. He was previously honoured as Discovery of The Year at the World Soundtrack Awards in 2014 and nominated as Composer of the Year in 2016. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse marks his first foray into feature length animation.
SPIDER-MAN™: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (ORIGINAL SCORE) – TRACKLIST
CD version:
1. Into the Spider-Verse
2. Only One Spider-Man
3. Visions Brooklyn 1, 2, 3
4. Security Guard
5. Comic Book
6. Green Goblin Fight
7. The Amazing Spider-Man
8. The Collider
9. Destiny
10. Escape the Subway
11. Mi Amor
12. Spider Training
13. Rest in Peace
14. My Name is Peter B. Parker
15. For the Love of MJ
16. Peter Enters the Spider-Verse
17. Cemetery Splat
18. Catch the S Train
19. Quantum Physics
20. Gimme the Goober
21. Alchemax Infiltration Plan
22. Alchemax Arrival
23. Spider-Man Science
24. Take the Computer and Run
25. Are You Ready to Swing?
26. Kingpin Clicks
27. Aunt May and the Spider-Shed
28. The Prowler
29. Breakdown the House..
30. .. and Tear off the Roof
31. On Your Way
32. This Spark in You
33. Spider-Team Mission
34. Suicide Squad
35. Miles Morales Returns
36. Saying Goodbye
37. Shut it Down
38. Kingpin Fight
39. Shoulder Touch
40. Aftermath
41. Spider-Man Loves You
Digital version:
1. Into the Spider-Verse
2. Only One Spider-Man
3. Visions Brooklyn 1, 2, 3
4. Security Guard
5. Comic Book
6. Green Goblin Fight
7. The Amazing Spider-Man
8. The Collider
9. Destiny
10. Escape the Subway
11. Mi Amor
12. Spider Training
13. Rest in Peace
14. My Name is.. Peter B. Parker
15. For the Love of MJ
16. Peter Enters the Spider-Verse
17. Cemetery Splat
18. Catch the S Train
19. Quantum Physics
20. Gimme the Goober
21. Alchemax Infiltration Plan
22. Alchemax Arrival
23. Spider-Man Science
24. Take the Computer and Run
25. Are You Ready to Swing?
26. Gwen Enters the Spider-Verse
27. Kingpin Clicks
28. Aunt May and the Spider-Shed
29. The Prowler
30. Breakdown the House..
31. .. and Tear off the Roof
32. On Your Way
33. The Team Leaves
34. This Spark in You
35. Spider-Team Mission
36. MJ In The Restaurant
37. Suicide Squad
38. Miles Morales Returns
39. Saying Goodbye
40. Shut it Down
41. Kingpin Fight
42. Shoulder Touch
43. Aftermath
44. Spider-Man Loves You
