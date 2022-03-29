SPIDEROAK AND LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE ENTER SPACE CYBERSECURITY + BLOCKCHAIN COLLABORATION

OrbitSecure is SpiderOak's lightweight software-only solution for ground and space platforms to secure all data types over untrusted infrastructure, including both unencrypted networks and commercial operators.

OrbitSecure is built on SpiderOak's open-source Distributed Ledger Platform (DLP), a blockchain and encryption software development kit that allows space developers to embed zero-trust security at the application layer. DLP is the only blockchain implementation optimized for ultra-low power, making it particularly well suited for the new generation of small satellites.

OrbitSecure will help advance the National Defense and Hybrid Space Architectures by allowing operators to traverse the same national and international horizontal supply chains driving the new space economy without sacrificing the assurances of authority, identity, and need to know that come with traditional vertically integrated infrastructures.

Lockheed Martin will use its extensive experience with end-to-end mission operations for orbital satellite systems to support the full integration of the new OrbitSecure technology into practical satellite management.

SpiderOak will work with Lockheed Martin in adapting SpiderOak's commercial technology to new uses for potential military and intelligence community satellite operators. The collaboration reflects a common vision for satellite operations in space in which zero-trust principles and next-level encryption ensure these customers have the greatest and most secure access to satellite data possible.

"Relentless cyber security is critical for our customers and ensures that their national security and intelligence missions are robust and resilient. Lockheed Martin is always looking for innovative companies who can contribute increased capabilities and greater security to these important government missions. This U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract is a great example of how the government and both large and small companies can work together," said Joe Epstein, SBIR portfolio manager for Lockheed Martin Space. "We're excited to work with SpiderOak to explore the additional capabilities OrbitSecure can provide our customers."

Charles Beames, Chairman of SpiderOak, remarked: "We are proud to be working with Lockheed Martin, the recognized leader in developing and fielding frontline military systems for the country. Working together, we can better protect the satellite systems that the warfighter depends on from vicious cyber threats and do so while increasing their flexibility to customers."

Lockheed Martin Space's Mission Solutions line of business recognizes that space is a key enabler for many critical government missions that must be protected end-to-end. To ensure mission operations, Lockheed Martin uses an Intelligence Driven Defense approach to addressing cyber threats. The company also developed the Cyber Resiliency Level® (CRL™) model to better measure cyber resilience and guide improvements and prioritize investments to critical systems.

About SpiderOak Mission Systems

SpiderOak Mission Systems is a US-based software company that builds cybersecurity products and solutions for civilian, military, and commercial space operations. Our commercially available products leverage a unique combination of Zero-Trust encryption and private blockchain, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your most sensitive data in the space domain.

For more information about SpiderOak and SpiderOak Mission Systems, check us out at https://spideroak.com/ or SpaceCyber.Com

