SpiderOak Expands Executive Team With Key New Hire

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderOak is pleased to announce and welcome Michael Campanelli, who will join the SpiderOak Mission Systems team as the Vice President of Federal, working remotely from the DC Metro Area. Within this role, Campanelli will establish and lead the SpiderOak business in the government market, specifically supporting customers in the Intelligence & Defense communities.

Michael comes to SpiderOak from Prominent Edge LLC where he was the Executive Director of Business Development, responsible for all new business ventures, contracts, marketing, and sales. A former Director on the Board of Directors for the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), Mr. Campanelli is a sixteen-year veteran of the U.S. Intelligence Community and has spent his career leading teams in the design and implementation of large-scale systems for the storage, analysis, and exploitation of complex data.

"Michael has the leadership experience, proven track record, and stellar reputation in IC and DoD spaces, which is exactly what we need as we take our business to the next level," said Christopher Skinner, Chief Executive Officer, SpiderOak. "At SpiderOak Mission Systems Michael will introduce the federal market to a disruptive new technology that helps protect our nation and save lives."

"I was attracted by the company's mission to Secure the World's Data and the commitment that the company has to improve our nation's security," Campanelli said. "I believe that truly secure products – on-demand cryptographically secure enclaves - are going to change how the federal government works, shares, and communicates data. This technology is a game changer."

Campanelli combines his experience in business development and leadership with past experience in a number of other areas, specifically Motion Intelligence, Mission Planning, and Radar. Throughout his career Michael has had the honor and privilege to work both behind a desk and in the field, including the opportunity to spend time at sea on board the Aegis Guided Missile Destroyer, USS The Sullivans. Mr. Campanelli earned a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University, a M.S. in Systems Engineering from The George Washington University, completed post-graduate study in Geospatial Intelligence at Penn State University, and most recently completed a course of study in Data Science at MIT.

"We offer a preventive way that stops the pain caused by so few to so many," added Skinner. "It's time to embrace new and seek out the root cause of constant failure. We make it possible to operate on any network, creating enterprise controls for distributed systems. Michael Campanelli brings the experience and knowledge needed to fulfill our mission."

SpiderOak builds need-to-know technology that supports customers working in hostile environments. Traditional systems trust IT infrastructure to maintain the whole security system, even though the news is rife with evidence that this model does not work. Our software combines end to end encryption with a distributed ledger technology to offer best-in-class security with no backdoors.

About SpiderOak Mission Systems Inc.: SpiderOak Mission Systems offers the US defense and intelligence communities tools which enable the creation of secure virtual enclaves. Designed to offer strict need-to-know assurances. We believe you deserve the easy, efficient deployment of SaaS solutions without compromising the security of the mission, sensitive information, or team members themselves. Built on distributed ledger (blockchain) technology. Cryptographically secure, zero-trust, compartmentalized data protection with mission-level controls, even over arbitrary networks. Enterprise controls for distributed systems is the future of security.

For inquiries, please call Christopher Skinner, (866) 432-9888 ext. 6 or write pr@spideroak-inc.com

SOURCE SpiderOak