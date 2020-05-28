SpiderOak Welcomes New Vice President of Marketing

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderOak is pleased to announce and welcome Andrew J. Friedrich as Vice President of Marketing, working remotely in both the Boston and DC Metro Area. In this role, Friedrich will focus on establishing the SpiderOak and SpiderOak Mission Systems brands across both public sector and commercial marketspaces.

Prior to joining SpiderOak, Friedrich founded the CyberComm Communications Corporation in 2017, acting as Managing Director/Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Friedrich provided strategic marketing services to clients focused on selling cyber, infosec and cloud security software offerings to Federal markets.

Friedrich spent over a decade at IBM, joining Big Blue in 2005 following the acquisition of the In-Q-tel start-up Systems Research & Development (SRD) where he was the Director of Product Marketing. As an IBMer Friedrich held numerous leadership positions and led the development of the company's highly successful Threat & Fraud Intelligence solutions practice. Recruited to IBM's Public Sector IMT in 2010, Friedrich led the Federal Analytics go-to market strategy for Big Data, Cyber Analytics and Cloud solution offerings. Prior to IBM he held a variety of senior leadership roles with Acxiom, Arkidata and XDB Systems.

"Andrew is a proven marketing leader and we welcome his strategic expertise to strengthen SpiderOak's industry position and revenue growth," said Dave Pearah, CEO at SpiderOak. "His experience will be invaluable as we strive to make our Distributed Ledger/Blockchain and No-Knowledge Encryption based solutions the standard for secure communication and collaboration in insecure and contested environments."

"SpiderOak's security value proposition could not be more relevant to the federal marketplace than it is right now," Friedrich said. "The pandemic has forced many organizations to rapidly expand their use of remote telework and collaboration products beyond their original use case, straining these systems and exposing vulnerabilities. The results have been obvious; high profile security incidents and PR damage control with software providers hurriedly retrofitting existing offerings with the security capabilities they should have had in the first place." Friedrich continued, "To meet the communication and collaboration requirements of the federal mission space, systems must be secure by design, able to protect data confidentiality, integrity and availability even in the most insecure and hostile environments; this is where SpiderOak really shines!"

Friedrich earned a B.A. in Political Science from UMass Dartmouth, and holds professional certifications including the ISC2 CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) and a Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK). He is also a member of the Cybersecurity Advisory Board at the Pace University Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems.

"Managing authority and trust around data and processes is a challenge to all industries but failing to do so in classified environments can be catastrophic," added Pearah. "SpiderOak's application of Distributed Ledger/Blockchain technology eliminates entire categories of cyber-attacks, drastically limiting the number of things attackers can take advantage of to breach your defenses. Andrew's experience and expertise brings us one step closer to fulfilling our mission."

About SpiderOak, Inc.: SpiderOak, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary SpiderOak Mission Systems offer tools to Commercial and Government communities which enable the creation of secure virtual enclaves. Designed to offer strict need-to-know assurances; we believe you deserve the easy, efficient deployment of SaaS solutions without compromising the security of the mission, sensitive information, or team members themselves. Built on distributed ledger (blockchain) technology. Cryptographically secure, zero-trust, compartmentalized data protection with mission-level controls, even over arbitrary networks. Enterprise controls for distributed systems is the future of security.

