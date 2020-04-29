SpiderTech Continues its Advocacy for Face Mask Quality, Education and Access to Protect Healthcare Workers and the Public Against COVID-19

Up until very recently, SpiderTech was a brand mainly familiar to the millions of athletes around the world who use its precut kinesiology tape to relieve overused muscle pressure and pain. Yet, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic has expanded its brand's recognition. Nowadays, the company is increasingly top of mind when it comes to the proper fit and comfort of face masks for both healthcare workers and the general public.

Earlier this year, SpiderTech introduced Face Protection Strips, a new kinesiology tape that acts as a barrier between the user's face and their mask or eyewear to prevent the skin abrasions that frontline healthcare workers battling COVID-19 were suffering from prolonged use – leaving them susceptible to infections and serious health problems.

Now, the company has taken to YouTube to educate the public on how to make an effective DIY face mask from materials proven most effective in a recent study by SmartAir, which was highlighted in Huffington Post, and using kinesiology tape to form the necessary protective seal.

SpiderTech has also signed on as a supporter of the non-profit, Masking Together, at the Leadership Champion level. Masking Together seeks to ensure an ongoing adequate supply of medical grade face masks to hospital workers throughout Canada who are caring for COVID-19 patients.

"I guess we have become a bit face mask obsessed. In a good way. We started down this road to support the brave medical professionals who were quite literally bearing the scars of their work. It was quite frankly a no-brainer to us. We saw a problem and knew we had the expertise to devise a solution – and we did," said Dr. Nick Martichenko, SpiderTech. "It has sort of evolved from there as our passion for solving the challenge has grown. Now we are providing public education on constructing masks at home and corporate support for non-profits' efforts to protect healthcare workers for the long-term."

Founded in 2009, SpiderTech is a division of NUCAP Industries – which has a 25+ year successful track record in development of safety-related products. For more information, visit www.SpiderTech.com. To find out more about constructing a face mask at home from any cloth, go to YouTube.com. To find out how to get involved in Masking Together, go to MaskingTogetherChallenge.ca

