Spigen Confirms New Airtag Accessories With Plans for a Full Collection in the Works

IRVINE, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spigen confirms the arrival of a new accessory lineup for Apple's Airtag, starting with their Valentinus, Rugged Armor, and Silicone Fit cases.

Silicone Fit

Working to expand their collection over the next few months, Spigen's upcoming Silicone Fit is designed for universal compatibility where it will have an adhesive back to securely attach to any surface, coupled with a minimalist look for stealthy mounting.

Valentinus

Crafted from 100% vegan leather with sustainability in mind, Spigen brought its recently revamped Valentinus series to their Airtag collection. Featuring both a premium look and feel, Valentinus pairs perfectly alongside any set of keys or backpack with its attached carabiner keyring.

Rugged Armor

Spigen's Rugged Armor combines a sleek look inspired by car design with the utility of everyday carry. Sporting a matte black finish and carbon fiber accents for a sleek aesthetic, Rugged Armor includes Spigen's popular carabiner with a built-in bottle opener for some extra convenience.

Spigen's Valentinus and Rugged Armor are both available for order and preorder today. Hearing the need for wallet compatibility, Spigen is also working on creating a card wallet for the Airtags along with several other accessories like the Silicone Fit set to be released in the next few months. Visit Spigen's website to learn more.

