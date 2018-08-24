SpikedSeltzer Is Giving Away Bicycles Next Week To Help Brooklynites Prepare For The "L-Pocalypse"
The Original Hard Seltzer Brand Will Also Hand Out Moving Boxes To Those Thinking About Packing Up Ahead Of The L Train Shutdown
09:07 ET
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
The L Train shutdown has left angsty commuters with a dreaded ultimatum – either find alternative transportation or move to another part of the city. Either way, SpikedSeltzer wants to help you prepare for life without the L Train.
Plan to stick out the construction? SpikedSeltzer has your new transportation covered! From August 28-30, the brand will hand out bicyclesi to Brooklyn residents during commuting hours across from its "Pour Some Out For The L" billboard. Each evening, the first 20 residents aged 21+ to show proof of Brooklyn residency will go home with a free two-wheeler.
Prefer to pack it up? No hard feelings – SpikedSeltzer has your back too! Those planning to forge a new path elsewhere can grab a complimentary moving box with a special Drizly codeii. That way you can sip on SpikedSeltzer as you prepare to flee.
|
WHY:
|
"There's no question that the impending shutdown has stirred anxiety in the borough," said Chelsea Phillips, Vice President of Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "As the Tri-State Area's hard seltzer brand, we want to help ease locals' L Train woes by giving them the initial tools they'll need to stay or go."
The giveaway takes inspiration from the brand's recently revealed "Pour Some Out For The L" billboard at Wythe Avenue and North 10th Street in Williamsburg. It is an extension of SpikedSeltzer's first-ever 360 national brand campaign, which encourages people to "Follow Your Siren" by pursuing adventure and trying something new.
For more information, follow @SpikedSeltzer on Instagram and Facebook.
|
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
|
•Visuals of Brooklyn residents receiving free bicycles and moving boxes
•Interviews with brand spokesperson, upon request
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, August 28 through Thursday, August 30
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Media are welcome; please inquire to coordinate a time.
|
WHERE:
|
96 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249
Across from SpikedSeltzer's "Pour Some Out For The L" billboard in Williamsburg
|
RSVP:
|
Media must RSVP to Sarah Mahaney, smahaney@webershandwick.com /
212-445-8407
|
ABOUT SPIKEDSELTZER:
|
Norwalk, CT based SpikedSeltzer is a premium lightly carbonated alcoholic beverage (6% ABV) brewed with Champagne yeast and natural ingredients.
i Bicycles available while supplies last. Recipients must show proof of age (must be 21+) and address (must live in Brooklyn, NY.)
ii 21+, subject to applicable law. Offer valid for $5.00 off your first Drizly order, courtesy of SpikedSeltzer. One offer per order. Includes orders of non-alcoholic items. Not valid in: CT, KY, ME, MO, OH. Offer expires 12/31/18.
SOURCE SpikedSeltzer
Share this article