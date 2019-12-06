Spin Master Acquires Award-Winning Orbeez™ from Maya Toys

11th Acquisition Since 2015 Initial Public Offering

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY; www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the award-winning Orbeez™ brand and other select brands from Maya Toys, complementing its growing Activities segment.

Orbeez are wet and wacky, soft and squishy, fun and funky, bouncy and beautiful water beads. Beginning as tiny seeds, Orbeez magically grow to a round form when water is added. The versatile technology is applied to a variety of toys, ranging from arts-and-crafts sets to pampering products. The popular activity brand has captivated children letting them explore and create unique experiences that stay fresh and creatively stimulating, long after the package is opened.

"Orbeez represents a universally-appealing play pattern and as a result, this amazing Maya Toys property has stimulated the imaginations of millions of children globally," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We're thrilled with this acquisition, which further strengthens our vibrant and growing Activities business, providing recurring revenue and opportunities for integration into our existing product lines, as well as for further innovation."

Spin Master offers a wide range of innovative activity products that integrate fun, fashion, trends and popular culture. Products like the #1 sand brand, Kinetic Sand™ and Cool Maker™, the line of innovate DIY sets including TOTY-nominated GO GLAM™ Nail Stamper, are designed to teach children new skills and provide multiple outlets for creative play and expression.

"With a 10-year history of entertaining kids, we believe the possibilities with Orbeez are endless," said Arlene Biran, Vice President Marketing and Activities Global Business Unit Lead. "Our design teams are excited to ideate on how we can grow the brand and bring new creative executions to market."

The acquisition of Orbeez marks Spin Master's 21st acquisition since the company was founded in 1994 and the 11th since its initial public offering in 2015.

About Maya Toys

Based in California, Maya Toys is an innovative leader within the toy industry. Best known for its award-winning Orbeez brand, the company is dedicated to applying new technologies and on-trend themes to time-proven play patterns.

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX: TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

