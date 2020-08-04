Spin Master and Feld Entertainment Inc. Expand Partnership With New Five-Year Licensing Agreement for Supercross

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) ( www.spinmaster.com ), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today a licensing partnership with Feld Entertainment Inc. ( www.feldentertainment.com ) as the new global master toy partner for Supercross, the premier off-road motorcycle racing series, attracting top professional riders from around the world, chasing their dreams in the most well-known stadiums to become the Supercross Champion. The five-year licensing agreement begins in 2021, expanding on Spin Master's current relationship with Feld Entertainment's Monster Jam brand and growing its presence in the vehicle play category.

"We're thrilled that Feld Entertainment has entrusted Spin Master to bring the excitement and competitive spirit of Supercross to life in an all-new, innovative toy line," said John Blaney, Senior Vice President, Licensing, Spin Master. "We first embarked on our partnership with Feld in 2017 and launched a re-envisioned Monster Jam toy line in January 2019. The toy line has outpaced sales expectations and has received global praise from kids and fans, who love the authenticity and detail we've added to the experience. This new partnership with Supercross delivers on a number of Spin Master's key growth strategies including expanding global sales and innovating across our portfolio by winning new licenses."

"We are excited about this multi-year brand partnership with Spin Master as we continue to grow the sport of Supercross by engaging new and current fans with two-wheel play, while reinforcing Supercross as one of the most exciting brands in motorcycle racing," said Jeff Bialosky, Vice President of Licensing and Retail Development, Feld Entertainment. "We are well aligned with Spin Master to entertain and inspire children through every day play, and I'm excited kids will have more ways to interact with Supercross beyond the live event."

The Spin Master Supercross toy portfolio will hit store shelves in spring 2021 including a wide range of die cast products to create extended play opportunities for kids and fans of the brand.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital toys and games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and 10 other television series, which are distributed in more than 160 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 25 million monthly active users. With over 1,800 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.:

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, Jurassic World Live Tour and DreamWorks Trolls The Experience. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

