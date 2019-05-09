Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Spin Master:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Jeffrey I. Cohen 721,582,481 98.72 9,345,737 1.28 Ben J. Gadbois 722,685,858 98.87 8,242,360 1.13 Ronnen Harary 723,320,420 98.96 7,607,798 1.04 Dina R. Howell 730,055,243 99.88 872,975 0.12 Anton Rabie 723,449,271 98.98 7,478,947 1.02 Todd Tappin 730,872,052 99.99 56,166 0.01 Ben Varadi 722,685,564 98.87 8,242,654 1.13 Charles Winograd 730,497,063 99.94 431,155 0.06

About Spin Master Corp.

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, India and Australia.

