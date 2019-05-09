Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

Spin Master Corp.

May 09, 2019, 19:42 ET

TORONTO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Spin Master:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Jeffrey I. Cohen

721,582,481

98.72

9,345,737

1.28

Ben J. Gadbois

722,685,858

98.87

8,242,360

1.13

Ronnen Harary

723,320,420

98.96

7,607,798

1.04

Dina R. Howell

730,055,243

99.88

872,975

0.12

Anton Rabie 

723,449,271

98.98

7,478,947

1.02

Todd Tappin

730,872,052

99.99

56,166

0.01

Ben Varadi

722,685,564

98.87

8,242,654

1.13

Charles Winograd

730,497,063

99.94

431,155

0.06

About Spin Master Corp.

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, India and Australia.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

Related Links

www.spinmaster.com

Also from this source

Spin Master Reports Q1 2019 Financial Results...

Spin Master gana el caso de patentes "Bakugan" en China...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

Spin Master Corp.

May 09, 2019, 19:42 ET