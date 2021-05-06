Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

The results included the election of two new Board members: Ed Clark, former Group President and Chief Executive Officer of TD Bank Group was appointed Deputy Chair, and Max Rangel, Spin Master's Global President & CEO was elected as a Director.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld W. Edmund Clark, C.M 722,350,084 98.75 9,116,734 1.25 Jeffrey I. Cohen 715,596,247 97.83 15,870,571 2.17 Reginald Fils-Aimé 731,046,487 99.94 420,331 0.06 Kevin Glass 731,028,410 99.94 438,408 0.06 Ronnen Harary 722,349,348 98.75 9,117,470 1.25 Dina R. Howell 730,798,483 99.91 668,335 0.09 Christina Miller 731,046,897 99.94 419,921 0.06 Anton Rabie 722,349,690 98.75 9,117,128 1.25 Max Rangel 722,695,899 98.80 8,770,919 1.20 Todd Tappin 730,167,955 99.82 1,298,863 0.18 Ben Varadi 722,349,425 98.75 9,117,393 1.25 Charles Winograd 730,611,757 99.88 855,061 0.12

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 50 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

