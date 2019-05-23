Spin Master Corp. to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 2nd Annual Consumer Growth Conference

TORONTO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY; www.spinmaster.com ), a leading global children's entertainment company, will be participating in the D.A. Davidson 2nd Annual Consumer Growth Conference, on Thursday May 30th, 2019.

The conference will be held at The Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. Ben Gadbois, President and Chief Operating Officer and Mark Segal, Chief Financial Officer of Spin Master will be presenting at 8:45am. (CST).

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

