Spin Master Snags Seven Toy of the Year Nominations as The Toy Association Unveils 2020 Finalists

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY; www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, continues to build on its legacy of innovation, racking up seven nominations for the 2020 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. The finalists were announced today by The Toy Association, bringing the total TOTY nominations Spin Master has received to date to 110.

The TOTY Awards are known as The Oscars® of the toy industry. For 2020, Spin Master received seven TOTY nominations across seven categories: License of the Year – PAW Patrol™ Mighty Pups Super PAWs, Action Figure of the Year – Bakugan™ Dragonoid Maximus, Vehicle Toy of the Year – Monster Jam MEGA Grave Digger Remote Control, Creative Toy of the Year – Cool Maker™ GO GLAM™ Nail Stamper, Doll of the Year – Candylocks™ Basic Doll, Construction Toy of the Year – Erector by Meccano™ and Inventor Set, Intro to Robotics and Preschool Toy of the Year – Demo Duke™.

"We are once again honored to have so many amazing Spin Master brands named as finalists for the 2020 TOTY Awards," said Ben Gadbois, Spin Master's President and COO. "The 110 TOTY nominations we have received over the years demonstrates our commitment to producing innovative products and evergreen brands that create engaging play experiences, further pushing the boundaries of creativity and fun."

In addition to the TOTY nominations, Spin Master's recent global industry recognition includes: Research and Development Team of the Year and Play Innovator of the Year for Cool Maker™ KumiKreator™ from Mojo Nation's Play Creator Awards, and three Grand Prix du Jouet Awards from Revue du Jouet in France for Owleez™, Cool Maker™ GO GLAM™ Nail Stamper and Bakugan Battle Pack™.

The winners of the 2020 TOTY Awards will be unveiled by The Toy Association on February 21. The celebration kicks off the 117th North American International Toy Fair taking place from in New York February 22-25, at which Spin Master will showcase its diverse and innovative product portfolio for 2020.

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

