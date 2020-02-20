Spin Master to Host Annual Investor Update at New York Toy Fair 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or the "Company") (TSX: TOY; www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that it will host its Annual Investor and Analyst Update on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (ET).

Spin Master will host its Annual Investor Update at New York Toy Fair 2020 and product previews for investors and analysts on February 25, 2020. The Company will be webcasting the event which will begin at 2:30 pm (ET). The event will be hosted by Spin Master's senior management including Ronnen Harary, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Mark Segal, Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Dodge, Executive Vice President, Spin Master Entertainment and Jason Krogh, Chief Executive Officer of Sago Mini. Both the New York Toy Fair webcast and the accompanying presentation slides will be available on the investor section of the Company's website at https://www.spinmaster.com/events.php. Following the presentation on February 25, 2020, both an audio recording and the presentation will be archived on the same website page.

Spin Master will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after the close of business on March 4, 2020. Ronnen Harary, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Mark Segal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (ET). The call-in numbers for participants are (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at: http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php. Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page.

­­­About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX: TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 Toy of the Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the recently re-launched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,600 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, and Australia.

