Spin Master Wins Two Prestigious 2019 Toy of the Year Awards

Spin Master's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering fun to children around the world has created a legacy of industry recognition. This year marked a monumental milestone for Spin Master, surpassing 100 TOTY nominations to date. In 2019, Spin Master received a total of seven TOTY nominations across six categories: License of the Year – Hatchimals , Collectible Toy of the Year – Twisty Petz , Vehicle Toy of the Year – PAW Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck , Creative Toy of the Year – Cool Maker KumiKreator , Plush of the Year – GUND Flora the Bunny and Specialty Toy of the Year – Marbles Otrio and GUND Super Pusheenicorn.

"We are honored to have our toys recognized with these prestigious awards," said Ben Gadbois, President and COO of Spin Master. "The dynamic teams at Spin Master, from the inventors, product development and engineers to research and insights are committed to delivering unique play experiences and inspirational moments for kids."

Spin Master's innovative work in the toy category has also been recognized globally. At this year's UK Toy Industry Awards in January, Spin Master won three coveted UK Toy and Supplier of the Year Awards: Game of the Year – Jumanji Board Game, Preschool Range of the Year - PAW Patrol and a Toy Fair Hero Award for PAW Patrol Ultimate Construction Vehicle.

The toy, game and licensing winners of the 2019 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards were unveiled by The Toy Association at the TOTY Awards on Friday, February 15 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The celebration kicked off the North American International Toy Fair taking place from February 16-19, where Spin Master is set to showcase its most diverse product portfolio yet.

Starting February 16, media and influencers are invited to visit Spin Master at the North American International Toy Fair 2018, Booth #1635 to see the exciting toys, games and entertainment Spin Master has for 2019.

