Spinach Artichoke Chicken BLT Sandwich Now Available at Culver's

The sandwich starts with an all-natural chicken filet spread with savory spinach artichoke dip. It's then topped with lettuce, tomato, and crispy hardwood-smoked bacon and topped with a Pretzilla pretzel bun. Guests can order the sandwich with either a grilled or crispy chicken filet.

The pretzel bun, which is made by Miller Baking Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, proved a popular addition to Culver's menu last year when it topped the restaurant's previous limited time offering, the Pretzel Haus Pub Burger.

"This sandwich combines two foods our guests are familiar with—spinach artichoke dip and a BLT—in a new way," said Julie Fussner, vice president of marketing for Culver's. "Our guests love trying new items, and we think they'll enjoy this savory combination of flavors."

The Spinach Artichoke Chicken BLT is available at Culver's restaurants from April 22 to June 16 or while supplies last.

