Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) Market by Application, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2025

This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the Spinal cord Stimulators market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Spinal cord Stimulators Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Spinal cord Stimulators Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some of the major companies working in the field of SCS include Abbott Laboratories Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cala Health, Incorporated, Livanova PLC, Medtronic PLC, Nevro Corporation, Nuvectra Corporation, Stimwave LLC, among others. Major focus of the market players includes R&D and product launch.



For instance, in January 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation had launched Spectra WaveWriter SCS System in Europe. It can treat chronic pain as per individual needs by simultaneously combining paresthesia-based and sub-perception therapy. By this, physicians can customize therapy and capture real-time feedback of the device.



In January 2018, Nevro Corporation received the US FDA approval for its next-generation Senza II SCS System delivering HF10 therapy. It provides better results of HF10 therapy by a smaller and more refined footprint compared to its conventional products.



In June 2019, Nuvectra Corporation filed for expanded the US FDA approval of its Algovita SCS device. The company needs approval for full-body MR-conditional for the Algovita SCS. The device has already received the US FDA premarket approval in 2015. The US FDA has classified most of the neurostimulators into class II, and class III products.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Spinal cord Stimulators Market by Applications

5.1.1. Failed Back Syndrome

5.1.2. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

5.1.3. Degenerative Disk Disease

5.1.4. Others

5.2. Global Spinal cord Stimulators Market by End-users

5.2.1. Hospitals and Clinics

5.2.2. Research Institutes

5.3. Regional Analysis

5.4. North America

5.4.1. United States

5.4.2. Canada

5.5. Europe

5.5.1. UK

5.5.2. Germany

5.5.3. Italy

5.5.4. Spain

5.5.5. France

5.5.6. Rest of Europe

5.6. Asia-Pacific

5.6.1. China

5.6.2. India

5.6.3. Japan

5.6.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.7. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. BioControl Medical Inc.

6.2. Boston Scientific Corp.

6.3. Cyberonics Inc.

6.4. Medtronic, Inc.

6.5. Neuronetics Inc.

6.6. Neuropace Inc.

6.7. Neurosigma Inc.

6.8. Nevro Corp.

6.9. Nuvectra Corp.

6.10. St. Jude Medical Inc.

6.11. Synapse Biomedical Inc.



