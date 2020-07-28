Spinal Imaging Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spinal imaging market size is estimated to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing cases of spinal surgeries and rising number of installations of MRI scanners are the major factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population and increasing cases of lower back pain due to obesity are also expected to boost the market growth in coming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

MRI held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment over the forecast period owing to the advantages, such as high soft tissue contrast and excellent spatial resolution coupled with multiplanar imaging capabilities

The spinal cord and nerve compression application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of spinal disorders, such as herniated disc, spinal stenosis, cauda equina syndrome, and radiculopathy

The demand for imaging tool in diagnosis of spinal infections, such as vertebral osteomyelitis, epidural abscess and discitis, is anticipated to increase due to increasing prevalence of intravenous drug abuse, cancer, and diabetes

The Hospital end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and will retain the leading position over the forecast years as hospitals have the largest patient pool due to availability of advance imaging tools

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure and favorable government initiatives in the region, especially in India and China .

Increasing number of healthcare projects, rising need for the replacement of obsolete imaging equipment in developed countries, and rapidly expanding private healthcare sector are also anticipated to play a significant role in the market growth. Major market players are focusing on various business strategies gain competitive advantage and to strengthen their market positions. These strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and development of low-cost equipment, especially for the developing economies.

Grand View Research has segmented the global spinal imaging market based on product, application, end use and region:

Spinal Imaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

X-ray



Myelogram





Discogram





X-ray (without contrast media)



CT



Myelogram





Discogram





X-ray (without contrast media)



MRI



Ultrasound

Spinal Imaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Spinal Infection



Vertebral Fractures



Spinal Cancer



Spinal Cord & Nerve Compressions

Spinal Imaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Ambulatory Care Centers

Spinal Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K





France





Italy





Spain





The Netherlands





Switzerland





Russia





Belgium





Sweden



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Thailand





South Korea





Indonesia





Philippines





Taiwan





Singapore





Malaysia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Kuwait





Qatar

List of Key Players of Spinal Imaging Market

GE Healthcare



Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Siemens Healthineers



Canon Medical Systems Corp.



Bruker



Mediso Ltd.



Shimadzu Corp.



FUJIFILM



Hitachi, Ltd.



Toshiba Medical Systems, Inc.

