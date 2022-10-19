Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Global Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.27%

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spinal implants and surgery devices market size reached US$ 10.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.27% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Spinal implants and surgery devices refer to the medical equipment used to treat spinal deformities and disorders. These implants are manufactured using biocompatible materials, such as titanium, titanium-alloy and stainless-steel, and are commonly available in two variants, namely fusion and non-fusion implants.

Fusion implants include rods, plates, screws and interbody cages. On the other hand, non-fusion implants include artificial discs, expandable rods and growth sparing devices. Apart from this, thoracic, lumbar and cervical fusion and spinal decompression devices are also used for various treatment procedures. These implants are used to facilitate the movement of two vertebrae, improve the stability of the spine and correct deformities.



The increasing prevalence of spinal disorders, such as degenerative disc disease, scoliosis, kyphosis and spondylolisthesis, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This can be attributed to the sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules of the majority of the working population, which, in turn, is significantly increasing the incidences of obesity, back pain, posture-related problems and other degenerative spinal conditions.

Furthermore, the development of efficient growth-sparing devices, which are specifically designed for patients, especially children, who have not reached skeletal maturity is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of advanced bone grafting products and the utilization of materials that are more durable than metal, are favoring the growth of the market. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population and widespread adoption of minimally invasive (MI) spinal surgeries, are expected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product:

Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

Cervical Fusion Devices

Spine Biologics

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Spinal Decompression Devices

Non-Fusion Devices

Spine Bone Stimulators

Breakup by Type of Surgery:

Open Surgeries

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global spinal implants and surgery devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global spinal implants and surgery devices market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of surgery?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global spinal implants and surgery devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market



6 Market Breakup by Product



7 Market Breakup by Type of Surgery



8 Market Breakup by End User



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

Boston Scientific

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Exactech Inc. (Choice Spine)

Globus Medical Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Nuvasive Inc. (Smith & Nephew Plc)

Orthofix Medical Inc.

RTI Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

