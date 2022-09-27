Crashes can result in crushed discs, paralysis, and even death says Stephenson Rife

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine and neck injuries can be the most severe results from traffic collisions in Indiana. The dramatic impact of metal on metal when vehicles collide at significant speeds can cause jerking and dramatic compression for passengers in vehicles.

In 2020, 897 people were killed in traffic crashes on Indiana roads and thousands more were injured. There are roughly 17,800 spinal cord injuries annually in the U.S., and more than 38% of these are caused by vehicle crashes, according to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center (NSCISC).

The average age of a spinal injury victim is 43, and 78% of spinal injury victims are males. Acute care hospital stays for spinal injuries average 11 days, and rehabilitation lengths of stay average 31 days. About 30% of people with spinal injuries are rehospitalized one or more times during any given year after injury. Lifetime medical and employment costs resulting from a severe spinal injury can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.

Common spinal injuries from car accidents include:

Whiplash

Ruptured/Herniated Disc

Spinal Cord Injuries

Spine Fracture

Paraplegia

Wrongful Death

Symptoms of a spinal injury can include:

Numbness

Tingling in spine or extremities

Muscle weakness

Pinching sensation in spine

Muscle spasms

Loss of physical motion

Difficulty breathing

Painful stinging in fingers, feet, or spine

Loss of bladder or bowel control

Loss of tactile sensation/touch

An Indianapolis Spinal Injury Attorney Can Help

If you or a loved one has sustained a spine injury in a car accident, an Indianapolis spinal injury lawyer can fight for the compensation you deserve. You're likely facing mounting medical bills, time off work, and a great deal of uncertainty about your future. You may be entitled to economic and non-economic damages, including current and future medical costs, lost wages, property damages, and pain and suffering. In the horrible event that your loved one died in the crash, you can also recover burial and funeral costs.

If you or a loved one has sustained a spine injury in a car accident, an Indianapolis spinal injury lawyer can fight for the compensation you deserve. You're likely facing mounting medical bills, time off work, and a great deal of uncertainty about your future. You may be entitled to economic and non-economic damages, including current and future medical costs, lost wages, property damages, and pain and suffering. In the horrible event that your loved one died in the crash, you can also recover burial and funeral costs.

