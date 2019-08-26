NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028



Summary



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5810690/?utm_source=PRN



Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is an autosomal recessive neuromuscular disease characterized by degeneration of alpha motor neurons in the spinal cord, resulting in progressive proximal muscle weakness and paralysis.The most common form of SMA is 5q SMA, linked to chromosome 5q and its phenotype is classified into four grades of severity (type I, type II, type III, and type IV) based on age of onset and motor function achieved.



Additionally, SMA type 0 is an uncommon form of very severe SMA with prenatal onset. In rare cases SMA is also caused by the mutation in another gene and known as non-5q SMA.



The diagnosed prevalent cases of type II spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) made up the highest proportion with 10,574 cases, nearly one half of all diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA in the seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) in 2018.More than one third of type II SMA cases, which was around 4,136 cases, were contributed by the US followed by Japan.



Type IV SMA had the least amount of cases among the subtypes which was only one tenth of all diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA.



Diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA are set to increase in the 7MM from 25,783 cases in 2018 to 26,690 in 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.35%. The increased burden of type II SMA cases is partly attributable to the high mortality of type I SMA combined with the increased frequency of the specific type II SMA phenotype due to gene mutations.



The introduction of new therapies for treating SMA is likely to impact the prevalence of SMA.As more people become aware of the disease, diagnosis and patient enrolment in registries may improve.



This could have significant resource implications for health care planning.



Latest report "Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028", provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan).



The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA segmented by sex (for all ages) in these markets. The diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA are further segmented by type (type I, type II, type III and type IV).



Scope

- The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA segmented by sex (for all ages) in these markets. The diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA are further segmented by type (type I, type II, type III and type IV).

- The SMA epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



Reasons to buy

The SMA Epidemiology report will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global SMA market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global SMA market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for SMA therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of SMA population by its type.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5810690/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

