Spinato's Award-Winning Broccoli Crust Pizza Appears on The TODAY Show

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinato's Fine Foods, the maker of the very first broccoli crust frozen pizza, is pleased to announce its appearance on The TODAY Show as part of an Eat This, Not That! segment featuring the trendiest new healthy food items at the 2019 Summer Fancy Food Show.

Spinato's Primavera Broccoli Crust Pizza

Eat This, Not That! Founder David Zinczenko chose Spinato's Primavera Broccoli Crust Pizza as a better-for-you alternative to traditional pizzas found in the freezer aisle. Spinato's plant-powered, handcrafted, Primavera pizza is certified gluten-free and made with rBST-free cheese, whole milk mozzarella, zucchini, red onion, mushroom and red bell peppers.

"We're a family-owned company and are so grateful to TODAY and Eat This, Not That for helping us reach so many more American families with this segment," says Anthony Spinato, co-founder and president of Spinato's Fine Foods. "Thanks to our (not-so) secret ingredient, broccoli, our pizza is packed with nutrition, naturally gluten-free, and knock-your-socks-off delicious. We know folks are looking for healthier, convenient and flavor forward, products at the grocery store, and we couldn't be happier to be welcomed into more homes—and dinner tables!"

Spinato's broccoli crust frozen pizzas are available in the following varieties: Mediterranean Supreme, Primavera, Margherita with Slow-Roasted Tomatoes, and Aged Asiago, Romano & Mozzarella. Made with the finest ingredients such as rBST-free cheese, hormone-free chicken sausage, nitrate-free and nitrite-free pepperoni, these tasty pies feature Spinato's famous sauce featuring herbs and vine-ripened tomatoes from local farms.

Spinato's Broccoli Crust Pizzas can be found in nearly 2,000 grocery stores across the country for an SRP of $8.99. For more information about Spinato's, or to see where Spinato's is available near you, please visit www.spinatos.com.

For more information on Spinato's and the other brands that were included in the roundup, visit TODAY.com.

About Spinato's Fine Foods

Spinato's was built on a passion for handmade, authentic pizza. With recipes perfected over 45 years in its family restaurants and test kitchen, Spinato's flavor-focused frozen pizzas and unique pasta sauces offer gluten-free and plant-based mealtime alternatives. Currently distributed in select retail stores nationwide, Spinato's is quickly becoming a leader among specialty pizza products. With certified gluten-free dough, the best ingredients, authentic sauces, 100% pure mozzarella toppings, and unexpected flavor combinations, Spinato's has built decades of pizza "know how" into every savory bite. Raise your Pie-Q at www.spinatos.com and join in on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

