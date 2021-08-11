Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Acquires Envision Sport Physical Therapy & Pilates

SAN DIEGO and IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine & Sport Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical therapy in California acquires Envision Sport Physical Therapy & Pilates ("Envision Sport"). Envision Sport, with two locations, creates a foothold for Spine & Sport in the Irvine market.

"We are excited to expand our Spine & Sport Physical Therapy team into the Orange County, California communities with Envision Sport. Melissa Walls, PT, DPT and Darrin Yee have fostered a successful business since 2013, with their strong clinical care, values, culture and tremendous team. Together we look forward to our continued strategic growth in Orange County and throughout California," said Brett Raasch, PT, ATC and CEO of Spine & Sport PT.

"Envision Sport is excited to announce our partnership with Spine & Sport. We were approached by many potential partners in the California physical therapy market; however, Spine & Sport was clearly the preferred partner for our culture, our growth plans and our clinical excellence. This partnership will allow Envision Sport to continue to deliver a high level of patient care and help our communities in Orange County achieve their rehabilitation goals, through individualized care and the power of Pilates. We look forward to expanding into more locations in Orange County." Melissa Walls, PT, DPT and Darrin Yee, Co-Owners.

About Spine & Sport Physical Therapy:

Spine & Sport Physical Therapy ("Spine & Sport"), headquartered in San Diego, CA is a leading provider of physical therapy and rehabilitation services in Southern California. The Company operates 32 employee-owned outpatient physical therapy clinics. Spine & Sport is dedicated to personalized, measurable, active based, patient-centered care for orthopaedic, sports and work-related injuries. The Company's outpatient clinics provide active based treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with accidents, sports injuries, surgeries, and various other medical conditions. Reach Spine & Sport at 800-976-7544 or www.spineandsport.com/

