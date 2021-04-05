Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Appoints Brett Raasch as new Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine & Sport Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy in California, announced the appointment of Brett Raasch, PT, ATC as the Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Raasch comes to Spine & Sport with nearly 30 years' experience in the Physical Therapy space. His previous role at Select Physical Therapy (Vice President Operations) he worked to oversee 100+ locations.

"I could not be more excited to Welcome Brett to the spine and Sport Family", said Adam Elberg Chairman of the Board. "Brett's industry experience over many years makes him uniquely qualified to assume this role, but perhaps even more importantly, is the cultural fit that we witnessed during the recruitment process. While we interviewed many candidates, Brett's work ethic came through as a tremendous asset and his desire to put people first is what we know will help propel Spine & Sport to the next level."

"Brett has a tremendous history of leading health care businesses to deliver excellent clinical care, driving growth and establishing partnerships throughout the health care ecosystem," said Adam Dolder, Managing Director at Great Point Partners. "His strategic focus, deep understanding of the Physical Therapy sector and experience developing talent throughout all levels of an organization are perfectly aligned with Spine & Sports' mission and vision."

"I am extremely honored and excited to join the Spine and Sport family" Said Mr. Raasch. "Their history, passionate leadership team, inspiring clinicians and employees demonstrates a commitment to serve our patients and communities with their outcome-based care. I am excited to partner with our teams to foster our patient care, culture, relationships and growth in our communities and California."

About Spine & Sport Physical Therapy:

Spine & Sport Physical Therapy ("Spine & Sport"), headquartered in San Diego, CA is a leading provider of physical therapy and rehabilitation services in Southern California. The Company operates 25 employee-owned outpatient physical therapy clinics. Spine & Sport is dedicated to personalized, measurable, active based, patient-centered care for orthopaedic, sports and work-related injuries The Company's outpatient clinics provide active based treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with accidents, sports injuries, surgeries, and various other medical conditions. Reach Spine & Sport at 800-976-7544 or www.spineandsport.com/

SOURCE Spine & Sport Physical Therapy