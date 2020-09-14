Spine Align Raises $1.75M Series Seed Round to Reach FDA Clearance

BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine Align, LLC, a medical device company developing a portfolio of products that enable spine surgeons to measure, visualize, and adjust patients' spinal alignment during surgery, recently closed a $1.75M Series Seed round. The financing is led by the Rockies Venture Club, with additional support by members of the Berkeley Angel Network, NO/LA Angel Network, Pasadena Angels, Bellingham Angels, the Abell Foundation, and VentureWell. This round supports development efforts to achieve FDA 510(k) clearance for their flagship product, LiveAlignTM, in 2021.

"This milestone is a culmination of years of tireless work by our team to build an innovative platform of products that rethink what's possible for spine surgeons today. We could not be more grateful to our investor partners, medical and business advisory board members, and engineering team to bring us to where we are today and where we are heading," said Amir Soltanianzadeh, CEO & Co-Founder.

"The solution that Spine Align has developed will have a dramatic impact on spinal surgery. Rockies Venture Club was proud to lead this funding round and found that many investors across the country saw the same potential in the company," added Dave Harris, Director of Operations at Rockies Venture Club.

"This funding round represents a tremendous milestone of being closer to positively impacting the lives of patients with our technology. LiveAlignTM is just the first of many products in our portfolio that will seamlessly augment the art of surgery with digital feedback," said Dr. David Gullotti, CTO & Co-Founder.

"The Spine Align platform leverages the infrastructure of image-guided and robotic technologies to deliver the next generation of surgery. My colleagues and I cannot wait to use this breakthrough technology in the operating room next year," said Dr. Nicholas Theodore, Co-Founder of Spine Align and Director of the Neurological Spine Program at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

About Spine Align

Spine Align, LLC is a privately-held, Baltimore-based company developing a portfolio of intraoperative products that both assess and assist with corrective surgeries for spinal alignment. The venture originated as a spinout from the Johns Hopkins Center for Bioengineering Innovation and Design. Website: https://www.SpineAlignSurgical.com/

