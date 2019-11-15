Spine Surgeon and Philanthropist Globally Recognized through Art

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westside Cultural Arts Center, founded by James L. Chappuis, MD, FACS, who is also the founder of SpineCenterAtlanta, was recognized by The Venue Report in their roundup feature "39 of the Coolest Warehouse Venues Around the World."

The Westside is the only venue recognized in of the state of Georgia and is described as being "surrounded by unmistakable art, creativity, and modernism." Most venues in the report come from the United States with a few mentions from Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Doctor Chappuis created the Westside in 2014 to give back to the community and provide a platform for people of all cultures to come together through art. He never imagined it would grow into a venue for Nike's Super Bowl LIII "Studio of Dreams," the one-year anniversary of the Trap House, NFL Player's Association, and legendary art curator Fay Gold's gallery.

When asked to comment on this achievement, Dr. Chappuis had this to say: "It is an honor to have the Westside recognized … I initially thought it was for Atlanta then looked through the venues in the report and noticed they were from around world!"

Stay tuned for the exciting way ahead with the completion of a reimagined and even more creative exterior by world-renowned graffiti artist HENSE, the establishment of a Westside Social Club, and unprecedented art shows by Fay Gold all coming to you next year.

Feel free to check out the featured report at the following link:

https://www.venuereport.com/roundups/39-of-the-coolest-warehouse-venues-around-the-world/entry/37/

SOURCE SpineCenterAtlanta