Spinnaker Support Awarded Four 2021 International Stevie® Awards

Customer Service Department of the Year (6th Year in a Row)

Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year – JD Edwards Support Team

Back Office Customer Service Team of the Year – Finance Team

COVID-19 Response: Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide in nine specialized judging committees. All four nominations submitted by Spinnaker Support received an award.

"We are thrilled that, for the sixth consecutive year, the Stevie judges have acknowledged the excellence of our global customer service team," stated Matt Stava, CEO at Spinnaker Support. "I find it especially gratifying this year to have recognition for our veteran JD Edwards team and our customer-focused COVID-19 response. Aware of how much our customers were affected by the pandemic, the entire Spinnaker Support front-line team stepped in to help whenever and however they could. This level of dedication is reflected in the overall 2020 customer satisfaction score of 98.7%, which we believe is the highest-rated level for any vendor in our market."

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading global provider of third-party support, managed services, and consulting for mid-size to Fortune 100 global enterprises. Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce customers benefit from more responsive, comprehensive, and affordable services for their enterprise applications and technologies. Whether you need immediate help for high-priority issue resolution, ongoing monitoring and development, or project-based consulting, we have you covered. Since 2008, our award-winning services, exacting standards, and unparalleled expertise have earned us the trust and loyalty of more than 1,300 organizations in 104 countries. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit our website.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

