Spinnaker Support Expands Investment in Western Europe

LONDON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party services, today announced that it has expanded its operations in Western Europe to meet the increasing demand for the Company's growing blend of services in the region.

"We currently support more than 200 customers with operations in Western Europe, including some of our largest," stated Matt Stava, CEO, Spinnaker Support. "To improve our accessibility by customers and prospects, and to better accommodate our growing staff, we have opened a new regional headquarters office in Central London."

Spinnaker Support's new office is located at 107 Cheapside, Suite 614, London EC2V 6DN.

Year-to-Date Highlights

Renewed and added new customers in EMEA such as Millicom International Cellular, Anglian Water and Partner Communications

Fortified Sybase support services capabilities to further capitalize on SAP's waning emphasis on the world-class database management solution

Added virtual patching, powered by McAfee, to reinforce our Seven-Point security solution

Awarded two International Stevie Awards for Customer Service Executive of the Year and for Customer Service Department of the Year

Became the first third-party software support provider to earn Cyber Essentials certification, enhancing our growing Oracle and SAP security portfolio for UK-based customers

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading and trusted global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more comprehensive and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual maintenance fees, and can remain on their current software releases indefinitely. A rising number of our third-party support customers are utilizing incremental services we provide. We remain the only third-party support vendor to deliver application managed services, technology managed services and consulting when customers prefer to consolidate with a single vendor. They trust Spinnaker Support to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance while helping them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, and more. For more information, visit our website.

