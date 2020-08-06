SPINS And C.A. Fortune Announce Multi-Year, Custom Data Partnership

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS®, a leading wellness-focused data, analytics and technology provider in the U.S., announced a new exclusive data partnership with C.A. Fortune, a leading, privately held, full-service consumer brands sales and marketing agency. This partnership harnesses the power of SPINS' proprietary assets to accelerate C.A. Fortune's role as a growth strategist for their clients.

Together, SPINS and C.A. Fortune are developing a design-centric marketplace reporting platform to enable outsized portfolio growth, retail operational execution and new approaches toward engaging customers—all on one aligned data- and alert-system platform across channels. Linking collective intellectual resources and joint-boutique service offerings will lead to an amplified industry voice and provide clients with timely thought leadership and industry expertise.

"In today's dynamic consumer product industry, investment in innovation has become a table stake for success. SPINS continues to drive innovation, safeguarding wins to SPINS ecosystem partners in the North American marketplace," said Tony Olson, owner and CEO of SPINS. "SPINS and C.A. Fortune are poised to set a new standard for what innovative organizations can achieve together, by leveraging emerging technologies, deep product expertise and the power of aligned resources. I am thrilled that C.A. Fortune recognizes that a partnership with SPINS further affirms their position as a service innovator."

Over the past decade, SPINS has disrupted the data landscape by providing omni-channel sales coverage and unmatched product attribution. SPINS has established the common language for the natural products industry, which is now leveraged across the entire retail landscape. SPINS technology investments continue to redefine how data can be leveraged in the marketplace—providing actionable insights through digital activation solutions.

"Even in such an unpredictable year, C.A. Fortune has continued to execute on what it means to be a full-service consumer brands agency and challenge ourselves on how we can further live our values," says CEO and Managing Partner at C.A. Fortune, Tyler Lowell. "We are an organization founded on innovation, disrupting traditional brokerages and setting a new standard of what a client should expect from a partner. We seek partners that aim to do the same; break the status quo and look to what should be done, rather than what has been done. Which is why we have chosen to further strengthen our relationship with SPINS, allowing our brands to achieve larger results."

Providing sales management, retail activation, business intelligence, creative/marketing and more, C.A. Fortune is a vertically integrated agency specifically built to help consumer brands increase their presence in conventional, natural and online channels nationwide.

About C.A. Fortune

Founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune is a leading, privately held, full-service consumer brands sales and marketing agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — including sales management, an outsourced sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-comm services. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country. To learn more, visit www.CAFortune.com.

About SPINS

SPINS is a wellness-focused data company and advocate for the Natural Products Industry. Over the past two decades, SPINS' investments have led to a common language used across the industry as well as laid the foundation for the next generation of innovation, while providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that drive growth for our clients & partners and contribute to a healthier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com.

