SpinSci and LumenVox announce partnership for PCP (+COVID) Scheduling Application

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SpinSci Technologies, an innovator in the field of patient engagement solutions, announced that they have entered a strategic partnership with LumenVox, a market leader in voice recognition intelligence solutions, to deliver key integrations with Epic, a leading provider of Electronic Health Records (EHRs). The partnership will deliver highly secure patient engagement solutions while at the same time driving a highly efficient and heightened patient experience.

The joint offering between SpinSci and LumenVox will combine SpinSci's key integration with Electronic Health Records such as Epic and LumenVox Speech technology and Active Voice Biometric Authentication. Both companies' technologies are tested on the CVP platform which will drive added value and speed to service for existing and new Cisco customers. The integrations will drive workflow automation.

"The digitization of healthcare is gaining huge momentum right now. LumenVox' modular technology approach enables SpinSci to easily integrate cutting-edge Speech Recognition to improve patient experience and just as easily integrate Voice Biometric Authentication to enhance security, helping to ensure HIPAA compliance. Through this partnership we want to give practices and their patients convenience, security and peace of mind." said Edward Miller, Founder & CEO of LumenVox.

SpinSci Chief Executive Officer Rajit Kumar said, "Our strategic partnership with LumenVox will help drive a packaged solution for our ultimate customers, health systems and providers, which will drive patient engagement and improve their overall experience."

About LumenVox

The LumenVox Technology Stack is a modular, holistic toolbox which delivers full speech and voice biometrics capabilities to transform and power the conversational AI patient experience. Our flexible and cost-effective technology enables effortless, secure self-service interactions. LumenVox' complete suite of speech and authentication technology makes patient relationships stronger and safer than ever before. To learn more, visit LumenVox.com.

Contacts

Melinda Ziemer (Worldwide Director of Marketing)

[email protected]

+1 858-707-7700, say "Melinda Ziemer"

About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci Technologies was founded in 2005 and focuses on intuitive collaboration and contact center solutions and services primarily across the healthcare vertical, driving patient engagement and efficiencies. SpinSci solutions are now available on industry leading marketplaces such as the Epic App Orchard, the Five9 Marketplace and the Salesforce AppExchnage. SpinSci is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Contacts

Nick Kagal (Vice President of Marketing & Business Development)

[email protected]

+1 972-891-8656

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE LumenVox

Related Links

http://www.LumenVox.com

