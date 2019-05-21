Spiral Membrane Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Spiral Membrane Market - Overview



Spiral element consist of membranes, feed spacers, permeate spacers, and a permeate tube.The basic unit is a sandwich of flat membrane sheets, known as a 'leaf', wound around a central perforated tube.







Membrane is laid out and folded in half with the membrane facing inward.The feed spacer is placed in between the folded membranes, forming a membrane sandwich.



Purpose of the feed spacer is to provide space for water to flow between the membrane surfaces, and to allow a uniform flow between the membrane leaves.



Based on type, the global spiral membrane market has been segmented into polyamide, PS & PES, fluoropolymers, and others.In terms of revenue, the polyamide segment accounted for a dominant share of the global spiral membrane market in 2017.



Polyamide is projected to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period due to its easy availability and cost-efficiency.The polysulfone & polyethersulfone (PS & PES) segment accounted for a large share of the market.



PS & PES imparts strength and high resistance to oxidation, and are primarily used in ultrafiltration, and microfiltration.The fluoropolymers segment constituted a considerable share of the market in 2017.



Fluoropolymers has high dissipation factor; therefore, these are not employed in spiral membrane.



In terms of technology, the global spiral membrane market has been segmented into reverse osmosis (RO), nanofiltration (NF), ultrafiltration (UF), and microfiltration (MF).In terms of value, RO is a leading segment of the global spiral membrane market and is likely to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, as it is cost-effectiveness.



The NF segment is anticipated to expand rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increase in its use in water treatment applications.The MF segment constitutes a large share of the global market.



UF is anticipated to be a less attractive segment during the forecast period, as this technology cannot separate dissolved salts.



In terms of end-use industry, the global spiral membrane market has been divided into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, and others.The water & wastewater treatment segment is sub-segmented into desalination, public, utility water treatment, and wastewater recycle.



Based on revenue, the segment accounted for a dominant share of the global market in 2017.Rapid growth in population and urbanization is increasing the demand for clean water.



The food & beverage segment also constituted a large share of the market in 2017.The segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology and chemical & petrochemical segments accounted for a substantial share of the market. Pharmaceutical companies use spiral membrane to produce various simple chemical synthesis and complex drugs.



Based on region, the global spiral membrane market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.In terms of demand, Asia Pacific dominated the global spiral membrane market in 2017.



Based on revenue, Asia Pacific was a leading region of the global spiral membrane market in 2017.The region is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to presences of a large industrial base and increase in demand for spiral membrane from water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemical, and other industries.Europe constituted moderate share of the spiral membrane market.



According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the research-based pharmaceuticals industry is growing in Europe. This, in turn, is driving the spiral membrane market in the region. Middle East & Africa constitutes a considerable share of the spiral membrane market. The oil & gas sector is expanding at a rapid pace in Middles East & Africa; therefore, market in the region is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global spiral membrane market. Porter's Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the spiral membrane market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global spiral membrane market by segmenting it in terms of type, technology, end-use industry, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for spiral membrane in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report covers individual type, technology, and end-use industry segments of the market in every region.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global spiral membrane market. Large players account for key share of the market.



Key players operating in the market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, SUEZ, LG Chem, and ALFA LAVAL. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides size (in terms of value) of the global spiral membrane market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, technology, end-use industry, and regional segments.



The market size and forecast for each type, technology, and end-use industry segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



The global spiral membrane market has been segmented as follows:



Global Spiral Membrane Market, by Type

Polyamide

Polysulfone & Polyethersulfone (PS & PES)

Fluoropolymers

Others (including Cellulose Acetate, Polyethylene & Polypropylene (PE & PP) and Polyacrylonitrile (PAN))



Global Spiral Membrane Market, by Technology

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Nanofiltration (NF)

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Microfiltration (MF)



Global Spiral Membrane Market, by End-use Industry

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Desalination

Public Utility Water Treatment

Wastewater Recycle

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Others (including Electrical & Electronics (E&E), Automotive & Appliances, and Power)



Global Spiral Membrane Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of various processes and technologies, wherein spiral membrane is used

Identification of key factors that are useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the spiral membrane market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global spiral membrane market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

Porters' Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market



