Spire Capital Announces Exit of Portfolio Company, Lighthouse Global

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Capital Partners ("Spire Capital" or "Spire"), a leading private equity firm with an investment focus in companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors, announced that it has closed on the sale of Lighthouse Global ("Lighthouse" or the "Company"), a leading technology-enabled eDiscovery and advisory services business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lighthouse provides technology-enabled governance, risk and compliance ("GRC") and eDiscovery solutions to a global corporate and law firm client base. During Spire's four-year investment, Lighthouse exhibited strong organic growth by developing exceptional products and providing outstanding services. In addition to its organic initiatives, the Company successfully consummated two acquisitions during Spire's investment, purchasing both Discovia and Forexus, which added to Lighthouse's U.S. and European operations.

"Brian McManus has led Lighthouse to achieve extraordinary growth and has positioned the Company as an industry leader," said Andy Armstrong, founding partner of Spire Capital. "The entire Lighthouse team has contributed to its operational success, and it has been a pleasure working alongside such a talented group of people."

"We are tremendously proud of the Company's results during our partnership with Spire," commented Brian McManus, Lighthouse's CEO. "The Spire team was instrumental in providing financial and strategic support to help us achieve our goals. In addition, Andy and Sean facilitated numerous prospective customer introductions, many of which ultimately led to new Lighthouse clients. We appreciate all of Spire's efforts and contributions to our Company's success. We could not have asked for a better partner than Spire during this four-year run." Brian McManus and David Binder will remain as CEO and CFO, respectively for Lighthouse.

Sean White, partner at Spire, said "Lighthouse has established itself as the leading GRC and eDiscovery services company in the space, with unique, proprietary technology and services capabilities. The Lighthouse senior management team did an excellent job executing countless strategic initiatives to achieve their market-leading growth. We wish them continued success as they execute their longer-term grow strategy."

Macquarie Group acted as exclusive financial advisor to Spire Capital and Lighthouse. Dentons served as legal counsel to Spire Capital and Lighthouse.

About Spire Capital Partners

Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About Lighthouse

Lighthouse provides software and services to manage the increasingly complex landscape of enterprise data for compliance and legal teams. Lighthouse leads by developing proprietary technology that integrates with industry-leading third-party software, automating workflows, and creating an easy-to-use, end-to-end platform. Lighthouse also delivers unique proprietary applications and advisory services that are highly valuable for large, complex matters, and a new SaaS platform designed for in-house teams. Whether reacting to incidents like litigation or governmental investigations or designing programs to proactively minimize the potential for future incidents, Lighthouse partners with multinational industry leaders, top global law firms, and the world's leading software provider as a channel partner. For more information, visit lighthouseglobal.com.

