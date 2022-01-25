Spire Capital Portfolio Company, O2B Kids, Expands with the Acquisition of Children of Tomorrow

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O2B Kids, a premier provider of early education services, announced today that it has acquired Children of Tomorrow (or "COT"), a provider of high-quality early education services in Minnesota.

Based in the greater Minneapolis region, Minnesota, Children of Tomorrow operates preschools providing families with an education-focused and enriched environment for infant care, preschool, afterschool and summer camp services. Since its founding in 2000, COT has demonstrated excellence in its program offerings and faculty, having been voted Best Childcare in Carver County several times. COT currently operates four schools in Carver County, Minnesota.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Children of Tomorrow team members to the O2B Kids family along with the children and families they serve," said O2B Kids CEO Andy Sherrard. "Their team has built an outstanding enrichment environment for children and company culture in Minnesota, and we are excited by the opportunity to continue to grow that legacy into the future."

"We have admired the O2B team, its schools, and their focus on early education for quite some time," relayed Aleta Mechtel, Founder of Children of Tomorrow. "Our team is thrilled to become part of the O2B family of schools and is excited to serve as the hub to expand operations in the Midwest."

"O2B Kids and its management team continue to deliver differentiated early education services to all of their constituents, while growing dramatically," shared David Schaible, Partner at Spire Capital. "We welcome the Children of Tomorrow team members to O2B. Children of Tomorrow's schools and team members are leaders in the Minneapolis region, and they will serve as a foundation for O2B's expansion into the Midwestern geography."

About Spire Capital Partners

Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About O2B Kids

O2B Kids (http://www.o2bkids.com/) is a leading provider of early education services for children in the Southeast U.S. O2B offers preschool education for children 0 to 5 years old, afterschool enrichment programs for elementary school students, and an unprecedented family membership program for all kids 0 to 13 years old. For one all-inclusive price, O2B provides classes in karate, gymnastics, cheerleading, dance, music, drama, art, science, technology, sports, languages and more. While kids experiment with a rich variety of activities and discover their passions, parents enjoy unrivaled convenience and value. O2B's magical facilities give a safe neighborhood back to kids and deliver valuable enrichment and character-building opportunities to our future generation. Follow O2B on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and events.

SOURCE Spire Capital Partners