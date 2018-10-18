Spire Sends Crews to Help Restore Natural Gas Service in Massachusetts

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to last month's tragedy in the Greater Lawrence area of Massachusetts (near Boston), Spire is sending 26 team members to help restore natural gas service to 8,600 customers by mid-November.

Spire crew members will be installing gas meters, performing safety checks and helping to reactivate gas appliances to get customers safely connected to gas service as Columbia Gas works to quickly replace pipelines in the area. Half of the crews left earlier this week with trucks and supplies. They will be working long hours for two weeks until the next shift of Spire workers arrives to take over and finish the work.

"At Spire, giving back to the community is a part of who we are – even when the community in need is far away. When we asked for volunteers our crews responded immediately," said Tim Goodson, vice president of operations for Spire. "Spire volunteers are picking up and leaving their families and lives for two weeks to help others. We couldn't be prouder of their sacrifice and care for others."

To learn more about the larger effort of Columbia Gas to upgrade pipelines and restore service in this area, please visit the website they have created: www.columbiagas.com/massachusetts/home

