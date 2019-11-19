Spire to Postpone Its Earnings Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) is postponing its earnings conference call scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in order to allow time for the company to assess the impact of adverse court rulings from the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals received earlier today.

The rulings denied Spire Missouri's appeals of its Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge and ordered refunds of certain amounts deemed not recoverable since 2016.

We strongly disagree with the rulings and are evaluating our legal and regulatory options in response. We are in the process of determining the impact of the court rulings and the impacts, if any, on disclosures and financial results for our just completed fiscal year 2019. The company plans to reschedule its earnings call to a later date after its assessment and analysis are completed.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Scott W. Dudley Jr.

Scott.Dudley@SpireEnergy.com

314-342-0878



Media Contact:

Jessica B. Willingham

Jessica.Willingham@SpireEnergy.com

314-342-3300

SOURCE Spire Inc.

Related Links

www.spireenergy.com

