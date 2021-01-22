Spireon Launches FL360™ With Optional FL Dashcam to Streamline Fleet Operations

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon , the Vehicle Intelligence Company, is announcing the availability of the new FL360™, a modular vehicle tracking hardware device, with the all new, optional FL Dashcam. The FL Dashcam is enabled by Surfsight™, a solution of Lytx® - the global leader and pioneer in video telematics. This future-proof dual camera complements the advanced features and diagnostics of the new FL360 solution and existing FleetLocate™ offerings, with video evidence and vision-based artificial intelligence to take the optimization of fleet operations and risk management to a whole new level.

"There is a clear demand from our partners and the market for a consolidated single tracking device with integrated video," said Reza Hemmati, Vice President of Product Management for Spireon. "Having a single tracking device greatly simplifies the sales process, inventory management, and ongoing support for our partners. The addition of video opens new possibilities for fleets and provides them with contextual data for their operational and driver coaching use cases. Additionally, the modular aspect of the product helps keep the cost down, so the solution can be provided at a competitive price point."

FL360 is an upgraded version of Spireon's FL1™ and FL4™ devices. It is a fleet telematics device capable of supporting all vehicle types - from light to heavy duty. It offers a robust solution for reporting new advanced vehicle data and diagnostics. While traditional solutions require different trackers for different use cases, FL360 consolidates multiple hardware offerings into one modular solution. Further, additional fleet management and compliance use cases such as driver ID, Electronic Logging Devices (ELD), Power Take-offs (PTO), starter disable, and more, are made available with expandable Input/Output communication capabilities.

As the first video-based offering in Spireon's FleetLocate collection, FL Dashcam integrates seamlessly with the new FL360 device, and is compatible with all existing FleetLocate devices. FL Dashcam uses advanced edge-computing artificial intelligence to detect a variety of driver distraction situations. This solution offers live view, historical video retrieval, and driver-initiated video capture to enable best-in-class risk management. Video evidence can be used as a new complementary tool in driver behavior management and coaching, and to reduce liability by providing contextual data around accidents, thefts and other incidents.

"Spireon's integration with the Surfsight dashcam will be fully baked into the FleetLocate user experience, providing a seamless interface that uses our state-of-the-art edge-computing to detect distractions," said Rob Donahue, Sales Channel Director of Surfsight. "Combining decades of experience from Spireon and over 100 billion miles of video evidence from hundreds of thousands of vehicles utilizing Lytx technology – the powerhouse of the Surfsight dashcam – the new FL Dashcam provides a superior solution for fleet management."

These new solutions are now available to FleetLocate customers. For more information on Spireon's FL360 and FL Dashcam, including fleet eligibility, please visit http://www.spireon.com.

About Spireon

Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more www.spireon.com .

About Surfsight Technology

The Surfsight AI-12 dashcam was thoughtfully designed based on insights from fleet managers about their day-to-day operational challenges. Based on their feedback, the Surfsight team created a premium product offered at a competitive price, making it easier for companies to transition to video-connected fleets. In 2020, the Surfsight product line was acquired by Lytx® – a global leader and pioneer in video telematics. With the Surfsight technology, Lytx can bring greater value to the rapidly growing video telematics market and our resellers. To learn more, please visit surfsight.com .

