Spireon Launches Live Tracking for the 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Following the theme of "Delivering Enchantment," the 60-foot Blue Spruce was cut on the Questa Ranger District on Nov. 6 and prepared for the 2,000-mile expedition. The tree was then loaded onto a specialty trailer equipped with telematic devices from Spireon's FleetLocate FL Flex, the centerpiece of Spireon's Intelligent Trailer Management portfolio, so the public may follow its journey. The trek will include a series of community celebrations throughout New Mexico and across the U.S. before culminating with the official tree lighting on the West Lawn in early December.

"Spireon is delighted to support the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative, kicking off the holiday season with a beloved tradition," said Roni Taylor, senior vice president strategy and business development at Spireon. "By live tracking the Christmas tree, we help tell the story of the tree's journey and bring communities closer as the tree passes through each town on its way to our capitol."

Spireon's FL Flex telematics device was chosen because of its modular, versatile functionality and ability to support a wide range of assets. From dry vans and refrigerated trailers, to the specialty flatbed needed to ship such delicate, oversized cargo like the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, Spireon is able to effectively manage and track any type of trailer. GPS tracking of the tree benefits the public as it provides a means for local communities along the tree's whistle stop route to line the streets and welcome the tree as it passes through.

"The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong community partnerships throughout New Mexico and beyond state lines," said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors. "We're grateful for the time and resources Spireon is providing to help make this the best year yet."

This year's sponsors include Kenworth Truck Company, Wilbanks Trucking Services, LLC, Spireon, Inc., Elvis Duran & Alex Carr, Hale Trailer, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Great West Casualty Company, Meritor, Public Service Company of New Mexico, TravelCenters of America, Truckload Carriers Association, Husqvarna, Town of Red River, The Joy Trip Project, Alaska Airlines, Heritage Hotels & Resorts, Taos County, New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, National Forest Foundation, Red River Brewing Company, Christmas Tree Promotion Board, National Press Club, LexisNexis VitalChek Network, Inc., Bass Pro Shops, Red River Ski & Summer Area, Lifts West and MTC, Inc.

For news, events and tour information, and to track the tree cross-country, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com, along with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Carson National Forest

Located in northern New Mexico, the Carson NF is one of five national forests in the state and one of the 11 national forests in USDA Forest Service Southwestern Region. The Carson NF's 1.5 million acres include some of the finest mountain scenery in the Southwest, where elevations rise from 6,000 feet to 13,161 feet at Wheeler Peak, the highest peak in New Mexico. The Carson NF offers unlimited recreational opportunities throughout all four seasons of the year. The Carson NF has 400 miles of sparkling clean mountain streams and numerous lakes. Its five wilderness areas encompass 86,193 acres of peace and tranquility. Learn more at fs.usda.gov/carson.

About the USDA Forest Service

The mission of the USDA Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land; provides assistance to state and private landowners; and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world. Public lands the Forest Service manages contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year through visitor spending alone. Those same lands provide 20 percent of the nation's clean water supply, a value estimated at $7.2 billion per year. For more information, see https://www.fs.fed.us/.

About Choose Outdoors

Choose Outdoors works to increase all American's enjoyment, appreciation and support for outdoor recreation activities that connect them to our public lands. These connections will ensure that our public lands will always be there for future generations to cherish. Learn more at chooseoutdoors.org.

About Spireon

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com .

