Spireon Named Customer Service Team Of The Year In 2019 American Business Awards

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, today announced that the it has earned the Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year in the 17th Annual American Business Awards. The American Business Awards, also known as the Stevie Awards, are the nation's premier business awards recognizing the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals. The recognition marks the company's fourth award win in 2019 to date.

"Our customer service team navigates the needs of our customers with poise, expertise and an outstanding level of care," said Rashid Ismail, CIO at Spireon. "It's an honor to be recognized for our efforts, and this award is a testament to the great work each of our team members is doing to substantiate its customer-first reputation."

Well-known for its industry-leading customer service and support, Spireon's Net Promoter Score (NPS), a management tool used to gauge the loyalty of a company's customer relationships, of 72 far exceeds the industry average of 21.4 for business-to-business technology companies. Spireon credits its high NPS score to comprehensive customer onboarding, regular customer interaction by multiple teams at the company, and highly-responsive and professional phone support from its U.S. call centers, and customer service calls answered within 59 seconds.

The superior performance of Spireon's customer service department is a significant value-add to the innovations delivered by the company. Spireon has earned three additional award wins since January focused on innovation, including IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year in the 2019 Compass Intelligence Awards, Connected Car Product of the Year in the 2019 IoT Breakthrough Awards, and a Gold award for Most Innovative Company of the Year in the 2018 One Planet Awards.

"The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Winners will be presented with their awards on June 11 in New York. Details about the Stevie Awards and the full list of 2019 winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Spireon

Spireon , the vehicle intelligence company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24x7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more at www.spireon.com .

