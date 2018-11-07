Spirion Adds Gabriel Gumbs as VP of Product Management

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirion (www.spirion.com), the leader for rapid sensitive data protection, recently expanded its executive team with the addition of Gabriel Gumbs as vice president of product management. Gumbs brings expert knowledge in information security management, data loss prevention and strategic security and vulnerability management solutions. Gumbs will help guide the delivery of innovative products that meet the data protection needs of Spirion's growing customer base.

"Gabriel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that supports our strategic product vision and how customers can better protect sensitive data across the enterprise," said AG Crum, CEO at Spirion. "He will spearhead our product management and help establish new models that address the future needs of data classification, protection and management. We plan to bring amazing new products to market in 2019, and Gabriel will be instrumental in leading these efforts."

Gumbs has 20 years of leadership experience in IT security. He is proficient using data to make enlightened product decisions and is passionate about researching patterns and behaviors that will lead to greater levels of data classification, protection and management. He specializes in intrusion detection and prevention, and recognizes the growing security challenge that exist with risk management. He previously served as vice president of product strategy at several companies, including previously with Spirion in the role of VP of product strategy and technical marketing and currently sits on the board of advisors at eGRC.COM.

Spirion delivers rapid sensitive data protection with the industry's most precise and powerful data discovery and classification solution. The company helps protect sensitive data with unmatched speed and precision for a global client base of leading enterprises. Backed by The Riverside Company, organizations increasingly look to Spirion to reduce their sensitive data footprint across the network and public cloud, while complying with regulations.

