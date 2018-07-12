Spirit AeroSystems Charity Golf Classic Awards $465,000 in Grants to Nonprofit Community Partners
13:30 ET
WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems announced today that 28 grants from the Spirit AeroSystems Charity Golf Classic will contribute $465,000 to nonprofit organizations in Kansas, Oklahoma and North Carolina, which is $65,000 more than raised in 2017.
"Our combined efforts in raising funds at the Spirit Charity Golf Classic make a huge impact on the communities where Spirit employees live and work," said Spirit Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Procurement Officer Ron Rabe. "These nonprofit organizations are critical to providing much-needed community services, especially for at-risk youth. We're excited and proud that this year we can make even more of an impact."
The 2018 grant recipients are:
Hunger Relief: $120,000
Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
Kansas Food Bank
Mary's Kitchen
The Outreach Program
Education: $250,000
Boys and Girls Club of South Central KS
Boy Scouts of America – Quivira Council
East Central High School (TULSA)
Envision
Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland
Greater Wichita Ministerial League
Heartspring
Kansas Big Brothers and Big Sisters
Kansas Hispanic Education & Development Foundation
KANSEL
The Pando Initiative
Real Men Real Heroes
Rise Up for Youth
Society of Women Engineers - Wichita
Wichita Chapter of the Links, Inc.
Wichita Public Library Foundations
Health & Wellness: $95,000
Dress for Success -Wichita
Rainbows United, Inc.
Ronald McDonald House - Wichita
Special Olympics Kansas
United Way – Lenoir-Greene County
United Way – Tulsa Area
Wichita Children's Home
YMCA of Greater Wichita
The annual Spirit Charity Golf Classic event raises money for nonprofit organizations in Spirit communities and builds relationships with Spirit's supplier partners. Since its founding in 2011, the classic has raised $1.67 million for charity. Funds raised at the annual event support children's charities providing hunger relief, educational opportunities and health and wellness programs.
The seventh annual Spirit Charity Golf Classic was held Aug. 30, 2018. The private event recognizes Spirit AeroSystems suppliers with a day of golf and hospitality events while raising money for charitable organizations. Checks were presented to recipients at an event held at Spirit AeroSystems headquarters Dec. 12. Spirit will also present checks at manufacturing locations in Oklahoma and North Carolina.
On the Web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.
SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems
Share this article