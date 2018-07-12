Spirit AeroSystems Charity Golf Classic Awards $465,000 in Grants to Nonprofit Community Partners

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems announced today that 28 grants from the Spirit AeroSystems Charity Golf Classic will contribute $465,000 to nonprofit organizations in Kansas, Oklahoma and North Carolina, which is $65,000 more than raised in 2017.

"Our combined efforts in raising funds at the Spirit Charity Golf Classic make a huge impact on the communities where Spirit employees live and work," said Spirit Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Procurement Officer Ron Rabe. "These nonprofit organizations are critical to providing much-needed community services, especially for at-risk youth. We're excited and proud that this year we can make even more of an impact."

The 2018 grant recipients are:

Hunger Relief: $120,000

Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

Kansas Food Bank

Mary's Kitchen

The Outreach Program

Education: $250,000

Boys and Girls Club of South Central KS

Boy Scouts of America – Quivira Council

East Central High School (TULSA)

Envision

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland

Greater Wichita Ministerial League

Heartspring

Kansas Big Brothers and Big Sisters

Kansas Hispanic Education & Development Foundation

KANSEL

The Pando Initiative

Real Men Real Heroes

Rise Up for Youth

Society of Women Engineers - Wichita

Wichita Chapter of the Links, Inc.

Wichita Public Library Foundations

Health & Wellness: $95,000

Dress for Success -Wichita

Rainbows United, Inc.

Ronald McDonald House - Wichita

Special Olympics Kansas

United Way – Lenoir-Greene County

United Way – Tulsa Area

Wichita Children's Home

YMCA of Greater Wichita

The annual Spirit Charity Golf Classic event raises money for nonprofit organizations in Spirit communities and builds relationships with Spirit's supplier partners. Since its founding in 2011, the classic has raised $1.67 million for charity. Funds raised at the annual event support children's charities providing hunger relief, educational opportunities and health and wellness programs.

The seventh annual Spirit Charity Golf Classic was held Aug. 30, 2018. The private event recognizes Spirit AeroSystems suppliers with a day of golf and hospitality events while raising money for charitable organizations. Checks were presented to recipients at an event held at Spirit AeroSystems headquarters Dec. 12. Spirit will also present checks at manufacturing locations in Oklahoma and North Carolina.

