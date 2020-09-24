Spirit AeroSystems Reinvigorates its Commitment to Aftermarket Presence in Asia

Through these relationships, Spirit will provide maintenance services on the products it manufactures – with core capabilities on the 777 GE90/Trent800 nacelle and 737 CFM56-7B thrust reverser, and on flight control surfaces – as well as grow capabilities and capacity to support increasing demand in the region. The EGAT partnership also expands Spirit's capabilities to facilitate service for a broader range of fleets, helping to maintain them across all platforms and regions.

With closer inventory on hand, including rotable assets, and Spirit's composite expertise and manufacturing experience, Spirit will provide comprehensive capability for complex and minor repairs to better support fleets locally. This will also help reduce lead time, MRO expenses and capital investments in parts inventory, while increasing aircraft uptime. Significant cost-savings are also possible as fewer repairs are outsourced to locations outside of the region. EGAT also enables Spirit access to deliver broader nacelle MRO services to include CF6 powered aircraft and A320s.

"Asia represents extensive growth opportunities for Spirit. We're committed to making investments in the region that align with our growth strategy and help increase readiness for growing fleet demands," said Jim Lickteig, Senior Director of Aftermarket Services at Spirit AeroSystems. "Given our expertise in repairing advanced composites, we want to share our established knowledge with strategic partners and customers to establish regional expertise when these structures need repairs and modifications."

In addition to Taiwan, Spirit also operates an MRO location in Kansas. Learn more about Spirit's Global On-Site Solutions.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

About EGAT

Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp. or EGAT is a multiple award-winning, mid-sized boutique aircraft Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility based in Taiwan, most recently ranked 2019 Top-10 Global Airframe MRO by Aviation Week. Part of the Evergreen Group, characterized by its iconic eco-friendly container shipping service and EVA air. A notable SKYTRAX 5-star service airline in the Star Alliance, EGAT delivers an extensive menu of airframe. Modification, engine, and component services to a host of airline partners from around the world.

For more information, please visit www.egat.com.tw.

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems

Related Links

www.spiritaero.com

