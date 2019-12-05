Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Alert: Gardy & Notis, LLP Announces Investigation Of Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm Gardy & Notis, LLP announces it is investigating a potential securities claim on behalf of stockholders of Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit") (NYSE: SAVE).

If you are an investor who purchased Spirit stock between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019 please contact Mark C. Gardy at Gardy & Notis, LLP, 126 East 56th Street, New York, NY 10022, Telephone: 212-905-0509, email: mgardy@gardylaw.com to learn more about your legal rights.

The investigation stems from Spirit's announcement of its Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 wherein it revealed that it had incurred a significant increase in operating expenses as a result of the Company's bungled efforts to revamp crew and aircraft schedules.

On this news, Spirit stock price plummeted by $13.00 per share on extraordinarily high trading volume.

